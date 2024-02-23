Threads begins to test saving drafts and taking photos inside of the app

Launched last year as the answer to those that were looking for an alternative to Twitter (Now, X), Threads by Instagram has been slowly but surely been adding new features to enhance the user experience. In the latest round of updates, the app is testing the ability to draft posts as well as being able to snap a photo to share within the app.





The The announcement was made by Instagram and Threads boss, Adam Mosseri, who is very active on the app and its community. In it, he stated that this test is currently underway with a small number of users.











From the screenshots shared, we can see that drafting a post simply involves swiping down on a post, at which point the draft then becomes available for future use. Additionally, if you are part of the test, you should see a camera icon in the post composer, right beside the icon to insert media. This will allow you to use your camera while you create a post and therefore save you a few taps.





Image Credit: Threads





While these are all welcome enhancements to the app, there are still a few features that the Threads community has been requesting for a while and that have yet to be implemented. The ability to send Direct Messages is one of them, a feature which is yet to be confirmed as one coming to the platform.



