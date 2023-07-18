Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Reservations for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 are now live!
Hurry up and make your reservation to get some exclusive discounts.

Threads’ first major update brings a lot of the missing features from the initial release

Apps
@cosminvasile
Threads’ first major update brings a lot of the missing features from the initial release
Threads had 100 million subscribers about a week ago, not counting EU customers who aren’t allowed to use the app due to privacy issues. That’s an impressive number even for a service launched by one of the world’s biggest companies, Meta.

Since it’s been developed in around five months, Threads is still missing a lot of important features to be able to compete with apps like Twitter that have been around for many years. But it’s important to have a solid foundation before starting to add more layers to the construction.

That said, if you’re using Threads on an iOS device, a new update is now available for download. You won’t find a list of changes on the App Store, but Meta’s Cameron Roth was kind enough to share the changelog with their followers on Threads. Without further ado, here is what the update adds to the app:

  • Translations (the same AI-powered translations that Instagram uses)
  • Follows tab on activity feed
  • Subscribe to unfollowed users
  • Activity feed scrolling + loading improvements
  • Following + on thread replies page
  • Tappable reposter labels
  • Open the IG followers list
  • A few small crash fixes. we're now at 0.02%
  • More binary size cuts
  • A handful of other small bugs

According to Camroth, after installing the update, you might have to restart the app to be able to take advantage of all the new features and improvements in the update. If you still don’t see some of these changes, you’ll have to wait until the end of the day since Meta is using a system of server-delivered flags that can take a while to fully release.

If you don’t live in the EU, you’re free to download Threads and use it without any issues. Just make sure not to share too much of your personal information with the app because we all know Meta can’t keep it safe.

Popular stories

1860's painting shows a woman holding her smartphone in modern interpretation
1860's painting shows a woman holding her smartphone in modern interpretation
Wi-Fi is old school; get ready for faster, more secure Li-Fi
Wi-Fi is old school; get ready for faster, more secure Li-Fi
Leaked iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro image highlights five differences
Leaked iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro image highlights five differences
Microsoft Surface Pro 8 drops to an unbeatable price on Amazon this Prime Day
Microsoft Surface Pro 8 drops to an unbeatable price on Amazon this Prime Day
The Surface Pro 8 makes for an impulse buy right now at nearly half its price on Amazon
The Surface Pro 8 makes for an impulse buy right now at nearly half its price on Amazon
Last-minute Prime Day deal on JBL Xtreme 2 gives you more than 50% off
Last-minute Prime Day deal on JBL Xtreme 2 gives you more than 50% off
Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone 15 series front glass panel and protector leak showcases key design changes
iPhone 15 series front glass panel and protector leak showcases key design changes
Alleged Foxconn employee reveals three possible colors for non-Pro iPhone 15 line
Alleged Foxconn employee reveals three possible colors for non-Pro iPhone 15 line
Nothing Phone (2) receives its first update, multiple camera improvements added
Nothing Phone (2) receives its first update, multiple camera improvements added
1860's painting shows a woman holding her smartphone in modern interpretation
1860's painting shows a woman holding her smartphone in modern interpretation
iPad Air with boosted specs is apparently right around the corner
iPad Air with boosted specs is apparently right around the corner
OnePlus Open: Android’s best non-Samsung folding phone might not be Pixel Fold
OnePlus Open: Android’s best non-Samsung folding phone might not be Pixel Fold
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless