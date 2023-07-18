Threads’ first major update brings a lot of the missing features from the initial release
Threads had 100 million subscribers about a week ago, not counting EU customers who aren’t allowed to use the app due to privacy issues. That’s an impressive number even for a service launched by one of the world’s biggest companies, Meta.
Since it’s been developed in around five months, Threads is still missing a lot of important features to be able to compete with apps like Twitter that have been around for many years. But it’s important to have a solid foundation before starting to add more layers to the construction.
According to Camroth, after installing the update, you might have to restart the app to be able to take advantage of all the new features and improvements in the update. If you still don’t see some of these changes, you’ll have to wait until the end of the day since Meta is using a system of server-delivered flags that can take a while to fully release.
Since it’s been developed in around five months, Threads is still missing a lot of important features to be able to compete with apps like Twitter that have been around for many years. But it’s important to have a solid foundation before starting to add more layers to the construction.
That said, if you’re using Threads on an iOS device, a new update is now available for download. You won’t find a list of changes on the App Store, but Meta’s Cameron Roth was kind enough to share the changelog with their followers on Threads. Without further ado, here is what the update adds to the app:
- Translations (the same AI-powered translations that Instagram uses)
- Follows tab on activity feed
- Subscribe to unfollowed users
- Activity feed scrolling + loading improvements
- Following + on thread replies page
- Tappable reposter labels
- Open the IG followers list
- A few small crash fixes. we're now at 0.02%
- More binary size cuts
- A handful of other small bugs
According to Camroth, after installing the update, you might have to restart the app to be able to take advantage of all the new features and improvements in the update. If you still don’t see some of these changes, you’ll have to wait until the end of the day since Meta is using a system of server-delivered flags that can take a while to fully release.
If you don’t live in the EU, you’re free to download Threads and use it without any issues. Just make sure not to share too much of your personal information with the app because we all know Meta can’t keep it safe.
Things that are NOT allowed: