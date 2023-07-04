Threads, a Twitter alternative, confirmed to launch on July 6



Threads is described as a social network platform where communities can gather to discuss various topics, both current and trending. Its main purpose is to help users connect with their favorite creators and share their thoughts and opinions. You can link your Instagram account to interact with your followers or follow the same accounts you already follow on Instagram.













The idea of the 2019 app was to give Instagram users the option to communicate with their more intimate circle of friends in a separate app outside of Instagram. It wasn't much of a success, but it seems like Meta likes the name and decided to revive it. Only time will tell what lies for the new Threads app, but it might find success considering Twitter’s declining popularity these days. Threads looks a lot like Instagram, but with one key difference—it focuses on text instead of images. You can leave comments and engage in threaded conversations, similar to how Twitter works. Meta’s decision to release an app that can become an alternative to Twitter seems like a good idea given Twitter's recent changes.Twitter's recent updates, such as limiting the number of tweets users can read per day, have not been well-received by users. Additionally, Elon Musk's push for users to subscribe to the paid Twitter Blue service has faced some resistance. Introducing new updates and features exclusively for Twitter Blue subscribers is understandable, but neglecting the free users doesn't seem like a great idea.For those of you who don’t remember, this is not the first time Meta launches an app with this name. A Threads app was discussed back in 2019 , but its future was unclear. Later it was launched for some time but came to its end in 2021 The idea of the 2019 app was to give Instagram users the option to communicate with their more intimate circle of friends in a separate app outside of Instagram. It wasn't much of a success, but it seems like Meta likes the name and decided to revive it. Only time will tell what lies for the new Threads app, but it might find success considering Twitter’s declining popularity these days.