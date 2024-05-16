The vivo X100 Ultra might stay home: No global variant for the flagship



The company has confirmed that the vivo X100 Ultra won't launch globally and will remain exclusive to Mainland China.



The vivo X100 Ultra has a lot to offer and, as I mentioned above, its camera specs sound pretty impressive, at least on paper:



50MP main camera featuring a 1-inch Sony LYT-900 sensor

50MP ultra-wide lens equipped with a Sony LYT-600 sensor

200MP telephoto lens boasting a Samsung ISOCELL HP9 sensor, promising excellent image quality at up to 20x zoom

A 50MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls



This camera phone impresses beyond just its camera capabilities. It packs the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset under the hood. The vivo X100 Ultra features a 6.78-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a substantial 5,500mAh battery that supports 80W wired and 30W wireless charging.



If you are eyeing a vivo phone and feeling let down by the lack of a global variant for the X100 Ultra, you may consider taking a look at the vivo X100 Pro, which hit the global market at the end of last year . While its specs might not be as jaw-dropping, it still delivers a solid performance.



The X100 Pro sports a 50MP main camera featuring Sony’s IMX989 sensor, alongside a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera.



The vivo X100 Pro comes with the Dimensity 9300 processor, MediaTek’s answer to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 . It boasts the same display size as the X100 Ultra. However, its battery is slightly smaller at 5,400mAh, but the phone supports 100W fast charging.



Clearly, there are notable differences between the two phones, and indeed, the X100 Ultra packs more power and flaunts a superior camera setup. So, if you are set on getting it, importing it is always an option, even if it means dealing with software tailored for the Chinese market.