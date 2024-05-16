Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

By
The vivo X100 Ultra might stay home: No global variant for the flagship
A few days ago, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer vivo unveiled its latest flagship with impressive camera specs – the vivo X100 Ultra. However, if you have been eager to get your hands on it, the next piece of news might not be what you were hoping for.

The company has confirmed that the vivo X100 Ultra won't launch globally and will remain exclusive to Mainland China.

The vivo X100 Ultra has a lot to offer and, as I mentioned above, its camera specs sound pretty impressive, at least on paper:

  • 50MP main camera featuring a 1-inch Sony LYT-900 sensor
  • 50MP ultra-wide lens equipped with a Sony LYT-600 sensor
  • 200MP telephoto lens boasting a Samsung ISOCELL HP9 sensor, promising excellent image quality at up to 20x zoom
  • A 50MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls

This camera phone impresses beyond just its camera capabilities. It packs the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset under the hood. The vivo X100 Ultra features a 6.78-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a substantial 5,500mAh battery that supports 80W wired and 30W wireless charging.

If you are eyeing a vivo phone and feeling let down by the lack of a global variant for the X100 Ultra, you may consider taking a look at the vivo X100 Pro, which hit the global market at the end of last year. While its specs might not be as jaw-dropping, it still delivers a solid performance.

The X100 Pro sports a 50MP main camera featuring Sony’s IMX989 sensor, alongside a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera.

The vivo X100 Pro comes with the Dimensity 9300 processor, MediaTek’s answer to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. It boasts the same display size as the X100 Ultra. However, its battery is slightly smaller at 5,400mAh, but the phone supports 100W fast charging.

Clearly, there are notable differences between the two phones, and indeed, the X100 Ultra packs more power and flaunts a superior camera setup. So, if you are set on getting it, importing it is always an option, even if it means dealing with software tailored for the Chinese market.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

