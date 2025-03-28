Save up to $230 with the Galaxy A36 5G!
Samsung unleashes budget wonders
Save up to $230 on a Galaxy A36 or A26 via trade-in and 50% off Buds FE
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

This new distraction-free phone is all about less – except when it comes to price

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android
Image featuring a close-up of the Light Phone 3.
If you are into digital minimalism, this new phone might just catch your eye. After nine months of waiting, the Light Phone 3 has finally arrived, following the company’s long pre-order phase.

The Light Phone 3 is the third generation of this minimalist device, but it comes at a much steeper price – $799. It is currently available at a discount on the official website, but it is still a major jump from the $299 price tag of its predecessor. That said, the latest model does bring some notable upgrades.

One of the biggest changes is the display. The Light Phone 3 ditches the E Ink screen in favor of a 3.92-inch OLED display. However, even with this improvement, the phone stays true to its minimalist roots. The interface remains black and white and there is still no app store – meaning you won’t be able to download additional apps beyond what is preloaded.

Video Thumbnail
With this phone, you get only the most essential features. | Video credit – Light
 

The design is clean and simple. It includes a fingerprint scanner integrated into the power button on the top, a two-step shutter button, volume controls and a menu button on the right, plus a newly added scroll wheel on the left.

The Light Phone 3 has a simple design and comes only in Black. | Image credit – Light

For cameras, you get an 8 MP front-facing snapper and a 50 MP main camera on the back. Powering the phone is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, paired with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. A modest 1,800mAh battery powers the device and it should last a full day. Charging is handled via USB-C, but charging speeds are not revealed.



For those curious, yes, it runs on Android, but the specific version remains unknown. There is also no word on how many software updates it will receive.

In general, the idea is for the phone to focus solely on essentials – calling, messaging, music, notes, hotspot, maps and an alarm – offering a stripped-down experience compared to today’s feature-packed smartphones.

Now, is it worth the $799 price tag? I think that is debatable. While the Light Phone 3 is undeniably cool in its simplicity, it is hard to ignore that you could get a much more powerful device – like the Galaxy S25 or iPhone 16 – for the same price.

However, if your goal is to cut down on screen time, this phone might be the perfect fit. Just keep in mind that pre-orders won’t ship until July – so if you need a digital detox sooner, a much cheaper “dumb” phone might be the better option.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
T-Mobile takes FCC to court for fining it for not upholding commitment to users
T-Mobile takes FCC to court for fining it for not upholding commitment to users
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
T-Mobile found the perfect distraction from price hikes: giving away millions
T-Mobile found the perfect distraction from price hikes: giving away millions

Latest News

Photo of the Week: Submit your best photo for a chance to be featured
Photo of the Week: Submit your best photo for a chance to be featured
Fitbit app redesign finally makes Health Metrics easier to read on Android and iOS
Fitbit app redesign finally makes Health Metrics easier to read on Android and iOS
PhoneArena launches Display Test Reference Page: compare display quality easily
PhoneArena launches Display Test Reference Page: compare display quality easily
Pixel 10 is packing muscle where it doesn't count
Pixel 10 is packing muscle where it doesn't count
Watch out, Samsung! The Razr Plus (2025) could cost more, but it's eyeing your crown
Watch out, Samsung! The Razr Plus (2025) could cost more, but it's eyeing your crown
Excited for RTX 5060 laptops? This Razer leak might cool you down real quick
Excited for RTX 5060 laptops? This Razer leak might cool you down real quick
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless