This new distraction-free phone is all about less – except when it comes to price

For those curious, yes, it runs on Android, but the specific version remains unknown. There is also no word on how many software updates it will receive.



In general, the idea is for the phone to focus solely on essentials – calling, messaging, music, notes, hotspot, maps and an alarm – offering a stripped-down experience compared to today’s feature-packed smartphones.



Now, is it worth the $799 price tag? I think that is debatable. While the Light Phone 3 is undeniably cool in its simplicity, it is hard to ignore that you could get a much more powerful device – like the



For cameras, you get an 8 MP front-facing snapper and a 50 MP main camera on the back. Powering the phone is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, paired with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. A modest 1,800mAh battery powers the device and it should last a full day. Charging is handled via USB-C, but charging speeds are not revealed.