Dear Nokia, if I were you, I'd make a dumb phone with these features
Lately, the Nokia 2760 has been making a comeback. Why, you ask? Well, apparently, the average American spends over 5 hours a day glued to their smartphone! So, naturally, some people are craving a break, and that is where the good ol' dumb flip phone comes in. And sure, it offers the digital detox you are aiming for, but it also comes with some limitations.
This little flip phone tries to blend both worlds: the simplicity of old-school dumb phones and some modern perks with its KaiOS 3 system and app store. It does have a few important features, but it is still missing quite a bit.
Oh, first, a quick rundown on KaiOS 3 if you wonder what it is. KaiOS is an operating system designed for feature phones. The KaiOS 3 update revamped how apps are handled, making it easier to download and manage them. But it also removed some features, and there hasn't been much in the way of new updates or apps since its release around 2021.
This got me thinking – what smartphone features are absolutely essential these days and should make their way into even the most basic feature phones? So, dear Nokia, if I were you, I’d make a dumb phone with these features.
OK, so let’s take the Nokia 2760, for example, here
Nokia 2760 Flip has been making a comeback lately. | Image credit – Nokia
And now, for the must-have features
Reading a map is always an option, but in 2024, navigation apps make getting around so much easier.
I would first say navigation features are a must. The Nokia 2760, which I took as an example here, has Google Maps, but like most apps on feature phones, it just links to the web browser and performs poorly. A lightweight version of Google Maps that works properly would be ideal. We don't need all the bells and whistles – just basic navigation to show you where to go.
Of course, a web browser is a must, and thankfully, most feature phones have one. But improving its performance would be a great upgrade.
For me, not being able to install a music streaming app is a dealbreaker. On a dumb phone, you can't do that. If you want to listen to music, you have to go old school and download songs to the device, which isn't great, given the limited storage. So, having some basic versions of music streaming apps would be fantastic.
Another feature that would be great for Nokia or other companies making dumb phones to include is support for synced documents and notes. It might sound like a lot to ask, but having this feature would be super convenient and really enhance the experience.
So, what else would be great to have on a dumb phone? I would love to see all the features that are useful without being distracting. For example, being able to make contactless payments would be incredibly handy these days. I can’t remember the last time I used cash, and it is one of the many reasons I stick with smartphones, even when I want to unplug.
As soon as I spot it, I will definitely share it with you. Until then, in my opinion, the ideal dumb phone would strike the perfect balance: smart enough to help with daily tasks but simple enough to keep you from constantly interacting with it. It would include all the features I have mentioned and more. If I were Nokia, here is what my perfect dumb phone would have:
Oh, and I would also add support for tracking your device, something similar but more basic than Apple’s Find My or Google’s Find My Device network. Even if the phone is inexpensive, losing it is never fun.
So, why don’t dumb phones have all these features, you ask? Well, there are a few solid reasons. For starters, feature phones have less powerful processors and less memory than smartphones. This makes them less suitable for running complex apps or multitasking.
Plus, dumb phones run simpler operating systems designed for basic functions like calling, texting, and light web browsing. These systems can’t handle the complexity of app stores or the constant updates that apps require. And, let’s not forget, these phones are built to be affordable with long battery life. Adding complex features would drain the battery faster and increase the phone’s cost.
Speaking of battery life, the closest thing to the perfect dumb phone I’ve described is probably the somewhat old Nokia 800 Tough. While it’s missing many of the features I’d love to see, I’d still choose it over any smartphone if all I need is to stay connected. Why? It offers up to 43 days of standby time on a single charge! It’s ideal for going off the grid, hiking, or any adventure where you’re without electricity. Plus, it supports 4G and comes with apps like Google Maps, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Google Assistant!
Next, I think having a messaging and calling app is super important. The Nokia 2720, for example, used to have WhatsApp, but it was removed with the KaiOS 3 update. I would love to see it come back.
The perfect dumb phone, where are you?
Imagine the quirky Nokia 8110 4G, but packed with better features and capabilities. | Image credit – Nokia
- Basic and fast navigation
- Support for music streaming apps
- Messaging and calling without a cellular connection (think WhatsApp, Telegram, etc.)
- An improved browser
- Contactless payments
- Synced documents and notes support
Video credit – HMD
In summary, I don’t think I would replace my smartphone with a feature phone, but if the latter could include all these features, I might seriously consider it – and I bet many others who want a simpler mobile experience from time to time would too.
