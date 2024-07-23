Dear Nokia, if I were you, I'd make a dumb phone with these features

Recommended Stories

The perfect dumb phone, where are you?





Basic and fast navigation

Support for music streaming apps

Messaging and calling without a cellular connection (think WhatsApp, Telegram, etc.)

An improved browser

Contactless payments

Synced documents and notes support

I would first say navigation features are a must. The Nokia 2760, which I took as an example here, has Google Maps, but like most apps on feature phones, it just links to the web browser and performs poorly. A lightweight version of Google Maps that works properly would be ideal. We don't need all the bells and whistles – just basic navigation to show you where to go.Next, I think having a messaging and calling app is super important. The Nokia 2720, for example, used to have WhatsApp, but it was removed with the KaiOS 3 update. I would love to see it come back.Of course, a web browser is a must, and thankfully, most feature phones have one. But improving its performance would be a great upgrade.For me, not being able to install a music streaming app is a dealbreaker. On a dumb phone, you can't do that. If you want to listen to music, you have to go old school and download songs to the device, which isn't great, given the limited storage. So, having some basic versions of music streaming apps would be fantastic.Another feature that would be great for Nokia or other companies making dumb phones to include is support for synced documents and notes. It might sound like a lot to ask, but having this feature would be super convenient and really enhance the experience.So, what else would be great to have on a dumb phone? I would love to see all the features that are useful without being distracting. For example, being able to make contactless payments would be incredibly handy these days. I can’t remember the last time I used cash, and it is one of the many reasons I stick with smartphones, even when I want to unplug.As soon as I spot it, I will definitely share it with you. Until then, in my opinion, the ideal dumb phone would strike the perfect balance: smart enough to help with daily tasks but simple enough to keep you from constantly interacting with it. It would include all the features I have mentioned and more. If I were Nokia, here is what my perfect dumb phone would have:Oh, and I would also add support for tracking your device, something similar but more basic than Apple’s Find My or Google’s Find My Device network. Even if the phone is inexpensive, losing it is never fun.So, why don’t dumb phones have all these features, you ask? Well, there are a few solid reasons. For starters, feature phones have less powerful processors and less memory than smartphones. This makes them less suitable for running complex apps or multitasking.Plus, dumb phones run simpler operating systems designed for basic functions like calling, texting, and light web browsing. These systems can’t handle the complexity of app stores or the constant updates that apps require. And, let’s not forget, these phones are built to be affordable with long battery life. Adding complex features would drain the battery faster and increase the phone’s cost.Speaking of battery life, the closest thing to the perfect dumb phone I’ve described is probably the somewhat old Nokia 800 Tough. While it’s missing many of the features I’d love to see, I’d still choose it over any smartphone if all I need is to stay connected. Why? It offers up to 43 days of standby time on a single charge! It’s ideal for going off the grid, hiking, or any adventure where you’re without electricity. Plus, it supports 4G and comes with apps like Google Maps, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Google Assistant!