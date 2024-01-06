This is the most ridiculous rumor about T-Mobile ever and yet some believe it
Just a few days ago we told you that T-Mobile was switching the tier of Netflix service received by those on the Magenta and Go5G plans from Netflix Basic to Netflix Standard with Ads. This switch is supposed to start on January 24th and means that many T-Mobile subscribers viewing Netflix content without ads will have to get used to the interruptions. And for some weird reason, this news led to the spreading of a strange rumor on Reddit.
A Redditor with the user name "Fun-Sock4076" wrote, "I was talking with one of my friends who is a market manager in The Seattle area and he told me that starting in March on The Go5G Plus 55 and Go5G Next 55 senior plans only they are going to start offering Porn Hub Premium on us. I think this is great for our Customers however it's unfair that Military and regular accounts can't get this. Also, Pornhub Premium is currently Add free so good on T-Mobile making up for the Netflix fiasco."
Apparently, "Fun-Sock4076" is a T-Mobile rep and he actually believed what his friend told him, or he thought that he could try to bamboozle Reddit. Either way, you shouldn't need me to tell you that there is no way that T-Mobile is going to offer free Porn Hub, or any pornography for that matter, to subscribers.
T-Mobile retail location
Some responded to the original post as though they were in on the joke while too many posted a response that made it clear that they thought free Porn Hub on us was really happening. As one Reddit subscriber with the username typed, "The amount of people who replied believing this actually might be true is absolutely hilarious!"
And there was one indication that the original poster (OP in Reddit parlance) actually thought that he was being told a fact by his friend, the Seattle area T-Mobile market manager. When I pointed out to him that this was obviously bogus, he wanted to know how I knew that.
Look, you don't have to be a genius to figure out that a company like T-Mobile has a certain reputation that it pays plenty of good money to create and keep. Additionally, the original post said that this would be made available to two senior plans for those 55 and older. Does this sound even remotely possible?
So before this rumor gets spread around, let's quash it now. T-Mobile is NOT going to offer free Pornhub for any of its subscribers.
