T-Mobile makes changes to its Netflix on Us freebie
T-Mobile has been making a lot of changes to its plans in the last couple of weeks, and many of these changes have been in customers’ favor. Unfortunately, the upcoming change to the Netflix on Us freebie is a mixed bag.
As many of you are aware, the Un-carrier has been offering Netflix for free to customers since 2017. During all this time, Netflix increased subscription prices by a lot, so T-Mobile has decided to change a bit how the Netflix on Us freebie works.
The changes are scheduled to roll out on January 24 and only affect customers who are now getting Netflix Basic for free, including those on Magenta and Go5G plans. The good news is customers who currently receive Netflix Standard On Us will continue to get the same freebie.
Besides that, Netflix Standard with Ads allows subscribers to stream simultaneously on 2 screens, whereas Netflix Basis lacks this benefit. These changes might not be entirely T-Mobile’s fault considering that Netflix retired the Basic plan in the US and UK back in July.
If you’re one of the customers affected by these changes, you’ll most likely be notified about what’s coming via SMS or email.
According to internal documents uncovered by The Mobile Report, T-Mobile will switch Netflix Basic with Netflix Standard with Ads for customers who currently receive the former.
The implications are huge for those who absolutely hate seeing ads. They will be moved from a completely ad-free Netflix experience to one that includes ads. The only positive perk is that instead of watching content in 720p resolution, they will now be able to watch the same content in 1080p.
