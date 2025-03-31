This feud between Apple vs Elon Musk and T-Mobile might decide how your iPhone works off the grid

Image credit — ANIRUDH on Unsplash









Receive the latest T-Mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Apple and Musk: friends, rivals, and everything in between The relationship between these two giants is... well, complicated. Apple keeps a tight grip on how features show up on the iPhone, so any outside service—especially something as ambitious as Starlink—needs Apple’s blessing to function smoothly. That led to some tense talks between the companies, but in the end, Apple agreed to let the Starlink/ T-Mobile service integrate into iPhones. The relationship between these two giants is... well, complicated. Apple keeps a tight grip on how features show up on the iPhone, so any outside service—especially something as ambitious as Starlink—needs Apple’s blessing to function smoothly. That led to some tense talks between the companies, but in the end, Apple agreed to let the Starlink/service integrate into iPhones.









However, according to the source, behind the scenes SpaceX has been pushing U.S. regulators to block Apple’s satellite expansion plans. In one filing, SpaceX even claimed the frequencies used by Globalstar (Apple’s partner) aren’t being used efficiently—essentially accusing them of hogging spectrum space.



Yet, in a twist of irony, it’s still SpaceX that launches the satellites Globalstar uses for Apple’s services. However, according to the source, behind the scenes SpaceX has been pushing U.S. regulators to block Apple’s satellite expansion plans. In one filing, SpaceX even claimed the frequencies used by Globalstar (Apple’s partner) aren’t being used efficiently—essentially accusing them of hogging spectrum space.Yet, in a twist of irony, it’s still SpaceX that launches the satellites Globalstar uses for Apple’s services.









Why this matters now Both companies are racing to cover the gaps where traditional cellular networks don’t reach. The iPhone’s current satellite features are already being credited with saving lives in emergencies, but Apple wants to go further. Meanwhile, Starlink’s direct-to-device service promises always-on texting from just about anywhere—something that could be a game-changer for travelers, hikers, or anyone off the grid. Both companies are racing to cover the gaps where traditional cellular networks don’t reach. The iPhone’s current satellite features are already being credited with saving lives in emergencies, but Apple wants to go further. Meanwhile, Starlink’s direct-to-device service promises always-on texting from just about anywhere—something that could be a game-changer for travelers, hikers, or anyone off the grid.



Recommended Stories

But here’s the kicker: Apple reportedly explored deals with other satellite providers too, like EchoStar and even Boeing, in case Globalstar couldn’t keep up. None of those partnerships have materialized yet, but it shows how serious Apple is about owning this space—literally.





If Apple can expand its own system, it stays in control. If not, future iPhones might rely more on services like Starlink—which puts some of that power in Musk’s hands. For now, it sounds like Apple and SpaceX are walking a fine line between cooperation and competition. And while most of us just want our phones to work no matter where we are, the behind-the-scenes moves between these two giants could shape how we all stay connected in the years to come.