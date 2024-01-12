This could be the lightest foldable phone – under 230 grams
Let me take a shot in the dark – those who revere light phones above all, are not (yet) too fanatical about phones that flip and fold. That’s because the clamshells are on the heavier side.
This is about to change, a new rumor suggests. Gizmochina is citing a well-known Weibo tipster who recently hinted in a post over at the Chinese microblogging network that something from Vivo could turn out to be the lightest foldable phone.
The latest rumor is that the upcoming Vivo X Fold 3 (the successor to the very capable Vivo X Fold 2) is about to steal the crown from the Honor Magic V2 as being the lightest foldable.
The Vivo X Fold 3, set to launch in the first three months of 2024, could be launched in two distinct variants. A vanilla Vivo X Fold 3 featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro – a mightier beast that could pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.
As per a recent revelation by the same tipster, the Vivo X Fold 3 is anticipated to omit certain features present in the Pro model. The Pro variant is about to feature exclusive goodies like a periscope telephoto camera, an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, and wireless charging. This will almost certainly make the Pro variant the heavier of the two.
The report states that currently, the featherweight title is being held by the Honor Magic V2 as the lightest horizontally foldable smartphone in the Chinese market, weighing 231 grams.
According to the recent Weibo post, the phone is expected to have dimensions of 5mm when unfolded and 10.5mm when folded. Additionally, the post suggests that the device will weigh between 220 grams and 229 grams, with the exact weight falling within this range, estimated at 22x grams.
