This budget carrier now supports Android smartwatches, but only if you use this watch

Visible, the Verizon-owned budget carrier, has rolled out support for Android smartwatches — but only for a small group of users. If you own a Google Pixel Watch 2 or newer with LTE, you can now connect your wearable to Visible’s smartwatch service.

This is a welcome update for Android users, who have been waiting for the same level of support Apple Watch users have had on Visible for some time. According to the company, the new feature allows Pixel Watch users to link their devices for an extra $10 per month on the basic Visible and Visible+ plans. If you’re on the top-tier Visible+ Pro plan, the smartwatch feature is included at no additional cost.

To get started, users need to pair their Pixel Watch with their Android phone, then open the Pixel Watch app. From there, go to Watch Settings > Mobile Network. When prompted, sign in to your Visible account and follow the on-screen instructions to complete setup. At this time, Visible is not selling any compatible smartwatches directly, so users must bring their own device.

While the update is a step forward, some users were quick to notice what’s missing. There’s currently no support for Samsung Galaxy smartwatches, which are among the most widely used Wear OS devices. Many in the community hope Galaxy Watch support will be added soon.

One Reddit user pointed out a possible reason why Pixel Watches were prioritized. Citing a comment from the US Mobile CEO, they noted that "Google actually put in a lot of the legwork themselves to get the Pixel watch working on Verizon MVNOs like US Mobile and Visible." That might explain why Samsung support is still unavailable. It’s also worth noting that Google’s Pixel devices are often sold unlocked directly from Google, making them more common on MVNOs like Visible. In contrast, Samsung wearables are often sold through the big three carriers.

Right now, only Pixel Watch 2 and newer LTE models are supported. It’s a limited start, but one that signals Visible is finally expanding its Android offerings beyond phones. For now, Samsung Galaxy Watch users will need to wait, but given the popularity of those devices, it seems likely that broader support is on the way.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
