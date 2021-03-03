Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Apple Tablets 5G

Leaker shares an image of the new Apple Pencil, may arrive alongside the iPad Pro

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Mar 03, 2021, 11:18 AM
Leaker shares an image of the new Apple Pencil, may arrive alongside the iPad Pro
In an image shared to Twitter, leaker Mr.White, who has a good track record, has shown off the new Apple Pencil. It may accompany the upcoming iPad Pro.

The leaked image implies that the third-generation Apple Pencil will go back to the glossy design of the first-generation stylus as the Apple Pencil 2 has more of a matte finish. Other than that, the upcoming pencil resembles the current version, which is shorter than the original stylus and attaches magnetically to the side of an iPad and charges in that position.



The image also shows the Pencil's exchangeable tip. MacRumors notes that unlike previous models, which have small, screw-on tips that are meant to be easily replaceable, the new one appears to have a larger nib component. The design change could be reflective of internal upgrades.

A patent that emerged last month suggests that the exchangeable tips will bring new functionality including air-gestures and the stylus may also support a tip module with paint, ink, or graphite. 

Apple is expected to release the new iPad Pro this month. The 2021 slate will likely be powered by a new 5nm chip, which will apparently be known as the A14X Bionic. A recent report says that it will be as powerful as the Arm-based M1 chip that fuels the new crop of Macs. Also on the cards is a new mini-LED display technology and better cameras.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
T-Mobile's 'next big 5G-powered move' will go official on March 4: here's how to watch the event
Popular stories
From OnePlus 9 to Google Pixel 6, this'd be the year of phone camera sensor records
Popular stories
Are portless phones the future?
Popular stories
Apple may release an 8-inch foldable iPhone in 2023

Popular stories

Popular stories
The aging Samsung Galaxy Watch scores a huge new update packed with Watch 3 features
Popular stories
Shocker: The great 5G merger between T-Mobile and Sprint is leading to huge job losses
Popular stories
New reports reveal OnePlus 9 5G series pre-order date, gifts, and colors
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra: Portrait camera comparison
Popular stories
2021 iPad Pro expected to have the processing chops of M1-powered Macs
Popular stories
T-Mobile unveils yet another killer 5G plan that Verizon and AT&T can't compete with

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless