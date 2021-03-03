Leaker shares an image of the new Apple Pencil, may arrive alongside the iPad Pro
In an image shared to Twitter, leaker Mr.White, who has a good track record, has shown off the new Apple Pencil. It may accompany the upcoming iPad Pro.
The leaked image implies that the third-generation Apple Pencil will go back to the glossy design of the first-generation stylus as the Apple Pencil 2 has more of a matte finish. Other than that, the upcoming pencil resembles the current version, which is shorter than the original stylus and attaches magnetically to the side of an iPad and charges in that position.
The image also shows the Pencil's exchangeable tip. MacRumors notes that unlike previous models, which have small, screw-on tips that are meant to be easily replaceable, the new one appears to have a larger nib component. The design change could be reflective of internal upgrades.
A patent that emerged last month suggests that the exchangeable tips will bring new functionality including air-gestures and the stylus may also support a tip module with paint, ink, or graphite.
Apple is expected to release the new iPad Pro this month. The 2021 slate will likely be powered by a new 5nm chip, which will apparently be known as the A14X Bionic. A recent report says that it will be as powerful as the Arm-based M1 chip that fuels the new crop of Macs. Also on the cards is a new mini-LED display technology and better cameras.
Story timeline
