Leaker shares an image of the new Apple Pencil, may arrive alongside the iPad Pro

In an image shared to Twitter, leaker Mr.White, who has a good track record, has shown off the new Apple Pencil . It may accompany the upcoming iPad Pro





The leaked image implies that the third-generation Apple Pencil will go back to the glossy design of the first-generation stylus as the Apple Pencil 2 has more of a matte finish. Other than that, the upcoming pencil resembles the current version, which is shorter than the original stylus and attaches magnetically to the side of an iPad and charges in that position.









MacRumors The image also shows the Pencil's exchangeable tip.notes that unlike previous models, which have small, screw-on tips that are meant to be easily replaceable, the new one appears to have a larger nib component. The design change could be reflective of internal upgrades.