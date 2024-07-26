Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

These are the colors available for the Google Pixel 9 series silicone cases
Renders for Google's upcoming Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL cases have also leaked today, because we need to see ahead of time how we are going to accessorize our new Pixels. The Pixel 9 Pro is rumored to have five matching silicone case colors available: Charcoal, Porcelain, Hazel, Rose, and Aloe. These cases appear similar to previous Google silicone cases, known for their soft interiors and, unfortunately, their tendency to collect dust.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL will also have matching silicone cases but will be available in four colors only, excluding Aloe.

Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL Silicone cases in Porcelain, Charcoal, Hazel, and Rose + additional Aloe case for Pixel 9 Pro only | Images credit — Android Authority

Google's Pixel 9 lineup announcement and campus event

Google is set to unveil its entire Pixel 9 lineup next month at an event on its Mountain View campus. This marks the first time Google is launching a Pixel phone on its own turf, leading to speculation about potential surprises. The anticipated lineup includes the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, alongside the Pixel Watch 3, Pixel Watch 3 XL, and Pixel Buds Pro 2 — all of which have leaked in some form.

Pixel 9 Pro Size Options and Foldable Design

This year, Google is following Apple's lead by offering two Pro models in different sizes: a 6.3-inch and a 6.9-inch option. This move is likely to please those who prefer smaller phones, as many manufacturers have shifted away from offering flagship specs in smaller form factors. Additionally, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to adopt a design similar to the OnePlus Open which features a taller and narrower front display, falling somewhere in between the current Pixel Fold and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. A happy medium.

Anticipated Features and Launch Date

While the leaked renders offer a preview of the cases, additional details about the phones themselves remain under wraps. We can anticipate further information to emerge as the August 13th launch event approaches. The Pixel 9 lineup is expected to showcase Google's latest advancements in AI, camera enhancements, improved performance, and new software features.

The release of the Pixel 9 lineup represents a significant step for Google, as the company expands its hardware offerings and experiments with new form factors like the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. As we await the official unveiling, the leaked renders offer a tantalizing glimpse into the accessories that will accompany these highly anticipated devices.
