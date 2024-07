These are the colors available for the Google Pixel 9 series silicone cases

Renders for Google's upcomingand Pixel 9 Pro XL cases have also leaked today , because we need to see ahead of time how we are going to accessorize our new Pixels. Theis rumored to have five matching silicone case colors available: Charcoal, Porcelain, Hazel, Rose, and Aloe. These cases appear similar to previous Google silicone cases, known for their soft interiors and, unfortunately, their tendency to collect dust.Thewill also have matching silicone cases but will be available in four colors only, excluding Aloe.

Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL Silicone cases in Porcelain, Charcoal, Hazel, and Rose + additional Aloe case for Pixel 9 Pro only | Images credit — Android Authority

Google is set to unveil its entire Pixel 9 lineup next month at an event on its Mountain View campus. This marks the first time Google is launching a Pixel phone on its own turf, leading to speculation about potential surprises. The anticipated lineup includes the, andFold, alongside the Pixel Watch 3 XL, and Pixel Buds Pro 2 — all of which have leaked in some form.This year, Google is following Apple's lead by offering two Pro models in different sizes: a 6.3-inch and a 6.9-inch option. This move is likely to please those who prefer smaller phones, as many manufacturers have shifted away from offering flagship specs in smaller form factors. Additionally, theFold is expected to adopt a design similar to the OnePlus Open which features a taller and narrower front display, falling somewhere in between the current Pixel Fold and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 . A happy medium.While the leaked renders offer a preview of the cases, additional details about the phones themselves remain under wraps. We can anticipate further information to emerge as the August 13th launch event approaches. Thelineup is expected to showcase Google's latest advancements in AI, camera enhancements, improved performance, and new software features.The release of thelineup represents a significant step for Google, as the company expands its hardware offerings and experiments with new form factors like theFold. As we await the official unveiling, the leaked renders offer a tantalizing glimpse into the accessories that will accompany these highly anticipated devices.