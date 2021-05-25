These apps drain your battery the most and take up all of your storage

Cloud storage firm pCloud did some analysis to see which apps are the worst when it comes to draining the battery on your smartphone, and which apps use the most storage. The data used to come up with these offensive apps include the applications used by each app (such as camera or location), the battery life used by these applications, and whether Dark Mode is available for a specific app. "By combining the results of these three factors, we were able to calculate which of the 100 most popular apps are the most demanding and crown them the ultimate phone killers," pCloud said.





The top two battery draining phone killing apps will probably surprise you. The Fitbit app and the My Verizon app both are tied for the number one spot as both allow 14 our of 16 possible applications to run in the background including the four most "demanding" (the camera, location, microphone and Wi-Fi). So both ended up with the highest score of 92.31% making them deadly to your phone's battery.









Do you know which apps are the most demanding and take the vast majority of the space on your phone?https://t.co/uDrGhMOVTEpic.twitter.com/MABmNm2zlN — pCloud (@pCloudapp) May 14, 2021

Remember, background activity uses your phone's battery so apps that do a lot of work while you're not looking at them are killing your phone. Social media apps made up six of the top 20 phone killers including Facebook (#5 with a score of 82%), Instagram (#8, 79%), Snapchat (#11, 77%), WhatsApp (#12, 77%), YouTube (#14, 77%), and LinkedIn (#20, 72%). On average, the social media apps had 11 extra applications running in the background including photos, Wi-Fi, locations and the microphone.

Uber and Skype were numbers 3 and 4 respectively, both with a score of 87%. Dating apps are well represented on the list with Tinder (#9, 77%), Bumble (#10, 77%) and Grindt (#18, 72%) on the list. All three apps don't have Dark Mode and on average they have 11 applications running in the background.





By the way, if you're wondering why Dark Mode can save you battery life, this is only possible on a phone with an OLED screen. That's because the latter doesn't need a separate backlight like an LCD panel does. To create the color black on OLED, it simply requires that the pixels be turned off and since pixels that are off don't draw power from the battery, the feature can keep your phone running a little longer between charges.





Now we turn to the apps that take up the most storage on your phone. Surprisingly, the United Airlines app leads the way requiring 437.8MB of storage with Lyft and Uber at #2 and #3 needing 325.1MB and 299.6MB of space respectively. Apps relating to food also require plenty of storage as well with Uber Eats, My McDonalds and Yelp Food all in the top 30.

