OnePlus 11 camera samples give us a taste of the Hasselblad camera









At the back of the phone have a 50MP main camera with the Sony IMX890 sensor powering it, a 32MP telephoto with the Sony IMX709 sensor, and a 48MP ultra-wide cnapper with the Sony IMX581 sensor on deck. As with previous OnePlus devices, the camera was tuned by photography powerhouse Hasselblad, known for its expertise in medium-format photography.











What can we surmise from the photos above? It seems that the OnePlus 11's camera is capable of capturing excellent dynamics, with tons of information in the highlights while simultaneously preserving details in the shadow areas of the scene. Thanks to the large 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX709 sensor, all of your photos will get excellent and natural subject separation, with awesome bokeh light balls in the out-of-focus areas. Colors appear pleasing to the eye, with a natural vividness to them that doesn't really look gaudy or overdone in any case. The samples below give us a rather good idea of what the overall performance of the OnePlus 11 camera would be, including both daylight and low-light sample images. We also have some official camera samples straight from OnePlus, which can be seen here , though these are often sugarcoated and might not show the camera performance in a truly objective manner.





We can't wait to get our hands on the OnePlus 11 , and rest assured we will be updating our review of the device as soon as that happens.