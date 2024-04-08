Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

This might be the last flagship that's co-engineered with Zeiss, a tipster says

By
Android Camera
This might be the last flagship that's co-engineered with Zeiss, a tipster says
As long as my phone takes quality photos, I don't care that much if there's a "Leica", "Zeiss", "Hasselblad" (or any other) inscription on it. However, phone brands don't care one about my personal preferences and just keep on collaborating with the aforementioned photo behemoths for their camera-centric flagships. It's good for sales!

For example, OnePlus and Oppo have been collaborating with Hasselblad for years now, vivo has the legendary Zeiss branding on its back, and Xiaomi is working with German heavyweight Leica. Years ago, Leica was collaborating with Huawei, but that partnership ended. That’s how XMAGE, Huawei’s own smartphone photography system, was born.

Not so long ago, rumors had it that OnePlus/Oppo's Hasselblad collaboration will be no more; also, vivo's collaboration with Zeiss was said to be nearing its end without a contract renewal. So far, the Xiaomi/Leica collaboration has been excluded from those rumors.

Now, there's another claim from an X tipster who says the last flagship from vivo that's co-engineered with Zeiss will be the upcoming X100 Ultra, also known as the X100 Pro Plus.


"I know some people have said the contract will be renewed again, well I am not very confident with this news. Only time will tell, let's wait", the tipster adds.

Recommended Stories
While some say that the X100 Ultra and X100s series may debut in May in China, nothing is official yet. The vivo X100s series consist of the X100s and the X100s Pro, which are expected to be almost identical to their non-"s" counterparts, only built different.

Back to the vivo X100 Ultra, though: so far, we anticipate the 50-megapixel LYT-900 main camera to come with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and variable aperture (just like on the Xiaomi 14 Ultra). Some reports claim that the camera setup is expected to be a quadruple one and to include an ultra-wide lens, a telephoto camera, and a periscope telephoto camera. The latter is said to offer a 200-megapixel resolution with support for a 4.3x optical zoom, up to a 200x digital zoom, and a focal length of 100mm.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
T-Mobile spooks customers with a new text about discounts owed to them
T-Mobile spooks customers with a new text about discounts owed to them
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
Cash payment apps like Zelle and Venmo are being targeted by scammers and fraudsters
Cash payment apps like Zelle and Venmo are being targeted by scammers and fraudsters
The flagship Galaxy Tab S9 becomes the tablet of choice after a new significant price cut on Amazon
The flagship Galaxy Tab S9 becomes the tablet of choice after a new significant price cut on Amazon

Latest News

The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless