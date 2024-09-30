The best iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro cases
Apple announced its new iPhone 16 series lineup during the "It's Glowtime" event on September 10. The usual suspects made rounds, namely the regular iPhone 16 and its bigger brother, the iPhone 16 Plus, as well as the Pro models, the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max.
This year we have one key change to the design of all four models, and it's the Camera Control button. This pressure-sensitive capacitive button can do wonders if you're into photography, but there's one key aspect where we should be very careful and aware - cases.
Even though Apple claims that the new Ceramic Shield on all four iPhone 16s is twice as strong as the old one, we still think it's best to get some additional protection for your new iPhone. We've compiled a comprehensive list of iPhone 16 cases for every scenario and taste. From slim and barely noticeable transparent cases to military-grade rugged ones, we have it all. These are the best iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro cases on the market right now.
Jump to section:
iPhone 16 cases
iPhone 16 Plus cases
iPhone 16 Pro cases
iPhone 16 Pro Max cases
Let's first talk about the vanilla iPhone 16. It's the go-to model for many people and the best-selling variant for many years. This year we have a different camera layout and one additional button, so the cases are quite different from last generation. Here are the best iPhone 16 cases.
If you're on the hunt for the perfect iPhone 16 case, sticking with Apple is a great call. The company's official cases are made specifically for the new iPhone 16 series, so you know they'll fit perfectly and feel high-quality. Plus, with lots of styles and materials to pick from, there's something for everyone.
The iPhone 16 Plus was on a decline for the past two generations but initial reports show that this new model sells 48% better than its predecessors. It's big and bold, and doesn't cost a fortune like its Pro brothers. Here are the best iPhone 16 Plus cases you can get right now.
Once again, going for an Apple case makes a lot of sense here. These are designed specifically for the iPhone 16 Plus, you won't have any problems with fit and finish, and they're very high quality. Apple also offers some really cool colors, especially for the Silicone model.
The Clear Case is back to keep your iPhone 16 Plus safe with its tough polycarbonate design. It’s slim, won’t turn yellow, and lets you show off the awesome new colors of the iPhone 16 series. Plus, it has a cool sapphire layer over the Camera Control button so you can still use it easily with the case on. Lightweight, flexible, and super thin, it works perfectly with all your MagSafe accessories too.
The Silicone Case is another popular choice and it's available for the iPhone 16 Plus as well. This case is a great pick if you want to keep your phone slim and light while still getting solid protection. It comes in tons of cool colors like Fuchsia, Lake Green, Plum, Star Fruit, Denim, Ultramarine, and more. Plus, it’s got a sapphire crystal and conductive layer for the Camera Control, so it’s like the button is right on the case.
You can get a third-party case for your iPhone 16 Plus and dip your toes into an almost limitless amount of choice. There are tons of cases out there from popular brands such as OtterBox, UAG, as well as stylish options and leathery cases to make your new phone stand out.
Can you make leather out of cacti? Apparently! As this OtterBox Symmetry iPhone 16 Plus case is made out of cactus-based leather substitute by Desserto. This cover may look skinny and stylish but it offers 3X as many drops as military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6). No animals have been hurt during the making of the case (cacti have feelings too!), and it is also scratch and stain resistant with a beautiful texture under your fingers.
ZAGG is known for its awesome screen protectors, but their new smartphone cases are just as cool! The Tokyo Snap case for the iPhone 16 Plus gives you solid protection without adding any bulk or weight. It has a nice blue-red gradient, reminiscent of a sunset above Tokyo. Plus it can handle drops from up to 10 feet while still looking sleek. This case features strong magnets and works with MagSafe accessories.
Add some style to your new iPhone 16 Plus with this kate spade case. If you're a fan of flowery patterns, this case may be just the right for your, it features reflective gold accents and crystal embellishments. The protection is also there, the case is rated for 12ft drop protection, so your phone should be safe and pretty at the same time.
Moving to the Pro models, which come with the same triple camera system and overall look as the previous generation, barring the Camera Control, of course. These models cost significantly more than the regular ones, so it's even more crucial to protect them. We're starting with the iPhone 16 Pro and all the best cases you can get for that particular compact beauty.
Apple has its in-house iPhone 16 Pro cases and even though the variety is not huge compared to the other third-party manufacturers and vendors, you can still get some really nice cases for your new iPhone and stay inside the ecosystem. They also fit perfectly and are quality made, which is a huge plus.
The Clear case in Apple's portfolio is a true classic, it offers a decent level of protection while keeping your phone on display. It's also very lightweight and sleek, not adding unnecessary bulk to your compact device. The material won't yellow over time, and a scratch-resistant coating has been applied to both the interior and exterior. The Camera Control button sits under a capacitive sapphire crystal layer on the case for the best touch sensitivity, it's just like the button itself.
If your heart is longing for choice and expression, if you want more freedom, you can always get a third-party case for your iPhone 16 Pro. The choice is overwhelming, and you can transform this compact gem into anything you like, from a hard candy to a gorgeous leather gentleman.
The OtterBox Defender series offers serious protection for your iPhone 16 Pro. And by serious we mean 7X military standard drop defense, plus shock-absorbing corners, and a grippy back to keep you from dropping your phone in the first place. This case is also MagSafe compatible and there's a big cutout for the Camera Control button, which let's you touch the real thing without compromising the integrity of the case and its protective capabilities.
ZAGG is well-known for its awesome screen protectors, but their new smartphone cases are just as impressive! The Tokyo Snap case for the iPhone 16 Pro gives you solid protection without feeling bulky. Тhe gradient is very artsy and looks like the setting sun, it will surely make your phone pop out in the crowd. Plus, it can handle drops from up to 10 feet while still looking sleek. This case is also fully MagSafe compatible.
Just like with the other iPhone 16 models, you can absolutely go to Apple for your iPhone 16 Pro Max case. The variety is not on par with what the third-party market can offer but you know that the case you're getting will fit perfectly and is made of very high-quality materials as well. The price may be a little steep but protection has no price (or in the case of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, it can be priced as high as $1,199).
Apple's Clear case gives you decent protection while letting your phone shine, no wonder it's a classic and very popular among iPhone fans. It’s super lightweight and sleek, so you won’t feel like it’s adding any extra bulk. The Camera Control button is covered by a sapphire crystal layer, making it just as responsive as the actual button. Plus, the material won’t yellow over time, and both the inside and outside have a scratch-resistant coating.
Third-party manufacturers and vendors can give your the freedom to transform your iPhone 16 Pro Max into practically anything you like. A museum piece with fine art printed on it, a sturdy block of protection, a slim and stylish gem. There are a lot of options out there. Here are the best third-party iPhone 16 Pro Max cases.
Need a case that can handle anything your iPhone throws at it? The OtterBox Defender Series is your answer. This bad boy is built like a tank with its 7X military-grade drop protection, shock-absorbing corners, and grippy back. Plus, it's MagSafe compatible and has a big cutout for the Camera Control button so you can use all your phone's cool features without worrying about damaging it. If you want the ultimate protection for your iPhone 16 Pro Max, the Defender Series is the way to go.
iPhone 16 cases
Let's first talk about the vanilla iPhone 16. It's the go-to model for many people and the best-selling variant for many years. This year we have a different camera layout and one additional button, so the cases are quite different from last generation. Here are the best iPhone 16 cases.
iPhone 16 official cases
If you're on the hunt for the perfect iPhone 16 case, sticking with Apple is a great call. The company's official cases are made specifically for the new iPhone 16 series, so you know they'll fit perfectly and feel high-quality. Plus, with lots of styles and materials to pick from, there's something for everyone.
iPhone 16 Clear Case with MagSafe
The iPhone 16 Clear Case with MagSafe - clear and gorgeous
The classic Clear Case returns to protect your iPhone 16 with its sturdy polycarbonate build. It’s slim, won’t yellow over time, and lets you proudly show off the vibrant new colors of the iPhone 16 series. What's more, it features a special sapphire layer over the Camera Control button to provide full touch sensitivity with the case on. The flexible, light and thin Clear Case supports all MagSafe accessories as well.
iPhone 16 Silicone Case with MagSafe - Fuchsia
iPhone 16 Silicone Case with MagSafe is a timeless classic
The Silicone Case, another timeless option, is now available for the iPhone 16. It’s perfect for keeping your phone lightweight and slim while offering solid protection. Plus, it comes in a wide range of colors like Fuchsia, Lake Green, Plum, Star Fruit, Denim, Ultramarine, and more. This case also works with Camera Control true a sapphire crystal and a conductive layer, basically putting the button on the case itself.
iPhone 16 third party cases
Of course, there's a ton of other case manufacturers that offer a wide variety of iPhone 16 cases. These can be pretty wild sometimes, from sparkly stylish cases to ultra-rugged tank-like monstrosities, so you literally can turn your iPhone 16 in anything you like, while protecting the precious glass front and back at the same time.
OtterBox - Symmetry Cactus Leather iPhone 16 case
The OtterBox - Symmetry Cactus Leather iPhone 16 case - a leathery look for your iPhone
OtterBox is a giant when it comes to smartphone cases and the latest model features a leather substitute made out of cacti. This stylish iPhone 16 back cover features a great texture, drop protection and it's fully MagSafe compatible. There's a cutout for the Camera Control button, so you touch the real thing. This case is also scratch-resistant and stain-resistant, so it will stay pristine for a long time.
UAG - Essential Armor Series Case with Magsafe for Apple iPhone 16
If you need protection the UAG - Essential Armor Series is your best bet
Sometimes all you need is good protection for your phone. If you enjoy the industrial look of rugged cases and don't mind a bit of bulk and a couple of edges here and there, the UAG - Essential Armor Series could be the perfect fit for your new iPhone 16. This case is lab certified to Mil Spec Standards ensuring 15ft drop protection. It's MagSafe compatible, and also features raised bezels to protect the screen and camera. There's a cutout for the Camera Control button.
ZAGG - Crystal Palace Snap Case Lite iPhone 16
ZAGG is best know for the company's great screen protectors but the new series of smartphone cases are amazing as well. The Crystal Palace iPhone 16 case offers protection at almost no cost when it comes to bulk, weight and thickness. It's transparent, it features an anti-yellowing coating, and to top it all off, it offers 13ft drop protection despite its slim and sleek waistline. There's also a built-in kickstand. You can't go wrong with ZAGG.
kate spade new york - Wavy Case iPhone 16 - Opal Iridescent
The kate spade Wavy Case will add some style to your iPhone 16
Just look at it! This case looks like something painted by Salvador Dali. It's wavy and it's iridescent. This funky look doesn't mean that the case lacks protection, not at all. The Wavy Case will protect your iPhone 16 from 12ft drops and it also features magnets to make it MagSafe compatible. There are other cool color hues as well.
iPhone 16 Plus cases
The iPhone 16 Plus was on a decline for the past two generations but initial reports show that this new model sells 48% better than its predecessors. It's big and bold, and doesn't cost a fortune like its Pro brothers. Here are the best iPhone 16 Plus cases you can get right now.
iPhone 16 Plus official cases
Once again, going for an Apple case makes a lot of sense here. These are designed specifically for the iPhone 16 Plus, you won't have any problems with fit and finish, and they're very high quality. Apple also offers some really cool colors, especially for the Silicone model.
iPhone 16 Plus Clear Case with MagSafe
The iPhone 16 Plus Clear Case with MagSafe - let the color of your iPhone 16 Plus shine through
The Clear Case is back to keep your iPhone 16 Plus safe with its tough polycarbonate design. It’s slim, won’t turn yellow, and lets you show off the awesome new colors of the iPhone 16 series. Plus, it has a cool sapphire layer over the Camera Control button so you can still use it easily with the case on. Lightweight, flexible, and super thin, it works perfectly with all your MagSafe accessories too.
iPhone 16 Plus Silicone Case with MagSafe
The iPhone 16 Plus Silicone Case gives you wide color options"
The Silicone Case is another popular choice and it's available for the iPhone 16 Plus as well. This case is a great pick if you want to keep your phone slim and light while still getting solid protection. It comes in tons of cool colors like Fuchsia, Lake Green, Plum, Star Fruit, Denim, Ultramarine, and more. Plus, it’s got a sapphire crystal and conductive layer for the Camera Control, so it’s like the button is right on the case.
iPhone 16 Plus third party cases
You can get a third-party case for your iPhone 16 Plus and dip your toes into an almost limitless amount of choice. There are tons of cases out there from popular brands such as OtterBox, UAG, as well as stylish options and leathery cases to make your new phone stand out.
OtterBox - Symmetry Cactus Leather iPhone 16 Plus case
The Symmetry Cactus Leather iPhone 16 Plus is made out of cacti!
Can you make leather out of cacti? Apparently! As this OtterBox Symmetry iPhone 16 Plus case is made out of cactus-based leather substitute by Desserto. This cover may look skinny and stylish but it offers 3X as many drops as military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6). No animals have been hurt during the making of the case (cacti have feelings too!), and it is also scratch and stain resistant with a beautiful texture under your fingers.
ZAGG - Tokyo Snap Case for Apple iPhone 16 Plus
The Tokyo Snap Case for Apple iPhone 16 Plus offers style and protection
ZAGG is known for its awesome screen protectors, but their new smartphone cases are just as cool! The Tokyo Snap case for the iPhone 16 Plus gives you solid protection without adding any bulk or weight. It has a nice blue-red gradient, reminiscent of a sunset above Tokyo. Plus it can handle drops from up to 10 feet while still looking sleek. This case features strong magnets and works with MagSafe accessories.
kate spade new york - Sunshine Floral iPhone 16 Plus case
Get some sunshine on your iPhone 16 Plus with this kate spade case
Add some style to your new iPhone 16 Plus with this kate spade case. If you're a fan of flowery patterns, this case may be just the right for your, it features reflective gold accents and crystal embellishments. The protection is also there, the case is rated for 12ft drop protection, so your phone should be safe and pretty at the same time.
iPhone 16 Pro cases
Moving to the Pro models, which come with the same triple camera system and overall look as the previous generation, barring the Camera Control, of course. These models cost significantly more than the regular ones, so it's even more crucial to protect them. We're starting with the iPhone 16 Pro and all the best cases you can get for that particular compact beauty.
iPhone 16 Pro official cases
Apple has its in-house iPhone 16 Pro cases and even though the variety is not huge compared to the other third-party manufacturers and vendors, you can still get some really nice cases for your new iPhone and stay inside the ecosystem. They also fit perfectly and are quality made, which is a huge plus.
iPhone 16 Pro Clear Case with MagSafe
Let the titanium show its beauty through the iPhone 16 Pro clear case
The Clear case in Apple's portfolio is a true classic, it offers a decent level of protection while keeping your phone on display. It's also very lightweight and sleek, not adding unnecessary bulk to your compact device. The material won't yellow over time, and a scratch-resistant coating has been applied to both the interior and exterior. The Camera Control button sits under a capacitive sapphire crystal layer on the case for the best touch sensitivity, it's just like the button itself.
iPhone 16 Pro third party cases
If your heart is longing for choice and expression, if you want more freedom, you can always get a third-party case for your iPhone 16 Pro. The choice is overwhelming, and you can transform this compact gem into anything you like, from a hard candy to a gorgeous leather gentleman.
OtterBox - Defender Series Pro iPhone 16 Pro Hard case
7X military grade protection is no joke! The OtterBox - Defender Series Pro iPhone 16 Pro Hard case
The OtterBox Defender series offers serious protection for your iPhone 16 Pro. And by serious we mean 7X military standard drop defense, plus shock-absorbing corners, and a grippy back to keep you from dropping your phone in the first place. This case is also MagSafe compatible and there's a big cutout for the Camera Control button, which let's you touch the real thing without compromising the integrity of the case and its protective capabilities.
ZAGG - Tokyo Snap Case for Apple iPhone 16 Pro
Bask in the glow of the setting Tokyo sun with this Tokyo Snap Case for Apple iPhone 16 Pro
ZAGG is well-known for its awesome screen protectors, but their new smartphone cases are just as impressive! The Tokyo Snap case for the iPhone 16 Pro gives you solid protection without feeling bulky. Тhe gradient is very artsy and looks like the setting sun, it will surely make your phone pop out in the crowd. Plus, it can handle drops from up to 10 feet while still looking sleek. This case is also fully MagSafe compatible.
iPhone 16 Pro Max cases
The king of the castle is the iPhone 16 Pro Max. This model is the pinnacle of Apple engineering, offering the largest screen and battery, the best camera system, and the fastest processor to date. But the bigger the phone, the more fragile it gets. So, it's paramount to get good protection for the most expensive model of them all. Here are the best iPhone 16 Pro Max cases available at the moment.
iPhone 16 Pro Max official cases
Just like with the other iPhone 16 models, you can absolutely go to Apple for your iPhone 16 Pro Max case. The variety is not on par with what the third-party market can offer but you know that the case you're getting will fit perfectly and is made of very high-quality materials as well. The price may be a little steep but protection has no price (or in the case of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, it can be priced as high as $1,199).
iPhone 16 Pro Max Clear Case with MagSafe
The iPhone 16 Pro Max Clear Case with MagSafe - a timeless classic
Apple's Clear case gives you decent protection while letting your phone shine, no wonder it's a classic and very popular among iPhone fans. It’s super lightweight and sleek, so you won’t feel like it’s adding any extra bulk. The Camera Control button is covered by a sapphire crystal layer, making it just as responsive as the actual button. Plus, the material won’t yellow over time, and both the inside and outside have a scratch-resistant coating.
iPhone 16 Pro Max third party cases
Third-party manufacturers and vendors can give your the freedom to transform your iPhone 16 Pro Max into practically anything you like. A museum piece with fine art printed on it, a sturdy block of protection, a slim and stylish gem. There are a lot of options out there. Here are the best third-party iPhone 16 Pro Max cases.
OtterBox - Defender Series Pro iPhone 16 Pro Max Hard case
The top iPhone model deserves top protection - the OtterBox - Defender Series Pro iPhone 16 Pro Max Hard case
Need a case that can handle anything your iPhone throws at it? The OtterBox Defender Series is your answer. This bad boy is built like a tank with its 7X military-grade drop protection, shock-absorbing corners, and grippy back. Plus, it's MagSafe compatible and has a big cutout for the Camera Control button so you can use all your phone's cool features without worrying about damaging it. If you want the ultimate protection for your iPhone 16 Pro Max, the Defender Series is the way to go.
Conclusion
This list is rather short at the moment, especially in the leather department. Expect new entries to be added shortly from brand names such as Mujjo, Casetify, Presidio and more. We're working around the clock to fill the article with as many choices as we can, so you don't need to roam the internet in search of the best iPhone 16 case. They're all right here!
