The best iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro cases

iPhone 16 cases

Let's first talk about the vanilla iPhone 16 . It's the go-to model for many people and the best-selling variant for many years. This year we have a different camera layout and one additional button, so the cases are quite different from last generation. Here are the best iPhone 16 cases.



iPhone 16 official cases

If you're on the hunt for the perfect iPhone 16 case, sticking with Apple is a great call. The company's official cases are made specifically for the new iPhone 16 series, so you know they'll fit perfectly and feel high-quality. Plus, with lots of styles and materials to pick from, there's something for everyone.





iPhone 16 Clear Case with MagSafe





The classic Clear Case returns to protect your iPhone 16 with its sturdy polycarbonate build. It’s slim, won’t yellow over time, and lets you proudly show off the vibrant new colors of the iPhone 16 series. What's more, it features a special sapphire layer over the Camera Control button to provide full touch sensitivity with the case on. The flexible, light and thin Clear Case supports all MagSafe accessories as well.



Apple - iPhone 16 Case with MagSafe - Clear Thin, light, and easy to grip — this Apple-designed case shows off the brilliant colored finish of iPhone 16 while providing extra protection. $49 99 Buy at BestBuy





iPhone 16 Silicone Case with MagSafe - Fuchsia





The Silicone Case, another timeless option, is now available for the iPhone 16 . It’s perfect for keeping your phone lightweight and slim while offering solid protection. Plus, it comes in a wide range of colors like Fuchsia, Lake Green, Plum, Star Fruit, Denim, Ultramarine, and more. This case also works with Camera Control true a sapphire crystal and a conductive layer, basically putting the button on the case itself.



Apple - iPhone 16 Silicone Case with MagSafe Designed by Apple to complement iPhone 16, the Silicone Case with MagSafe is a delightful way to protect your iPhone. Made with a 55 percent recycled silicone material $8 off (16%) $41 99 $49 99 Buy at BestBuy





iPhone 16 third party cases





Of course, there's a ton of other case manufacturers that offer a wide variety of iPhone 16 cases. These can be pretty wild sometimes, from sparkly stylish cases to ultra-rugged tank-like monstrosities, so you literally can turn your iPhone 16 in anything you like, while protecting the precious glass front and back at the same time.





OtterBox - Symmetry Cactus Leather iPhone 16 case





OtterBox is a giant when it comes to smartphone cases and the latest model features a leather substitute made out of cacti. This stylish iPhone 16 back cover features a great texture, drop protection and it's fully MagSafe compatible. There's a cutout for the Camera Control button, so you touch the real thing. This case is also scratch-resistant and stain-resistant, so it will stay pristine for a long time.





OtterBox - Symmetry Cactus Leather Series Hard Shell for MagSafe for Apple iPhone 16 Meet the desert’s rarest bloom – cactus-based leather substitute by Desserto. Scratch and stain resistant. $59 99 Buy at BestBuy





UAG - Essential Armor Series Case with Magsafe for Apple iPhone 16





Sometimes all you need is good protection for your phone. If you enjoy the industrial look of rugged cases and don't mind a bit of bulk and a couple of edges here and there, the UAG - Essential Armor Series could be the perfect fit for your new iPhone 16 . This case is lab certified to Mil Spec Standards ensuring 15ft drop protection. It's MagSafe compatible, and also features raised bezels to protect the screen and camera. There's a cutout for the Camera Control button.





UAG - Essential Armor Series Case with Magsafe for Apple iPhone 16 Essential Armor features an ultra-thin co-molded ergonomic design, offering a comfortable and sleek feel in your hand. Reinforced corner protection adds an extra layer of security, ensuring your device is shielded from accidental drops and impacts. $39 99 Buy at BestBuy





ZAGG - Crystal Palace Snap Case Lite iPhone 16





ZAGG is best know for the company's great screen protectors but the new series of smartphone cases are amazing as well. The Crystal Palace iPhone 16 case offers protection at almost no cost when it comes to bulk, weight and thickness. It's transparent, it features an anti-yellowing coating, and to top it all off, it offers 13ft drop protection despite its slim and sleek waistline. There's also a built-in kickstand. You can't go wrong with ZAGG.





ZAGG - Crystal Palace Snap Case Lite iPhone 16 Crystal Palace Snap with Kickstand has a seamless design that shows off the sleek lines of your phone. $39 99 Buy at BestBuy





kate spade new york - Wavy Case iPhone 16 - Opal Iridescent





Just look at it! This case looks like something painted by Salvador Dali. It's wavy and it's iridescent. This funky look doesn't mean that the case lacks protection, not at all. The Wavy Case will protect your iPhone 16 from 12ft drops and it also features magnets to make it MagSafe compatible. There are other cool color hues as well.





kate spade new york - Wavy Case with MagSafe for Apple iPhone 16 - Opal Iridescent 12ft Drop Protection to protect your phone from drops. A unique wavy design with an iridescent ombré. Strong built-in magnets to be compatible with Magsafe accessories. $49 99 Buy at BestBuy



iPhone 16 Plus cases

The iPhone 16 Plus was on a decline for the past two generations but initial reports show that this new model sells 48% better than its predecessors. It's big and bold, and doesn't cost a fortune like its Pro brothers. Here are the best iPhone 16 Plus cases you can get right now.



iPhone 16 Plus official cases

Once again, going for an Apple case makes a lot of sense here. These are designed specifically for the iPhone 16 Plus, you won't have any problems with fit and finish, and they're very high quality. Apple also offers some really cool colors, especially for the Silicone model.



iPhone 16 Plus Clear Case with MagSafe



The Clear Case is back to keep your iPhone 16 Plus safe with its tough polycarbonate design. It’s slim, won’t turn yellow, and lets you show off the awesome new colors of the iPhone 16 series. Plus, it has a cool sapphire layer over the Camera Control button so you can still use it easily with the case on. Lightweight, flexible, and super thin, it works perfectly with all your MagSafe accessories too.



Apple - iPhone 16 Plus Case with MagSafe - Clear Thin, light, and easy to grip — this Apple-designed case shows off the brilliant colored finish of iPhone 16 Plus while providing extra protection. $8 off (16%) $41 99 $49 99 Buy at BestBuy



iPhone 16 Plus Silicone Case with MagSafe



The Silicone Case is another popular choice and it's available for the iPhone 16 Plus as well. This case is a great pick if you want to keep your phone slim and light while still getting solid protection. It comes in tons of cool colors like Fuchsia, Lake Green, Plum, Star Fruit, Denim, Ultramarine, and more. Plus, it’s got a sapphire crystal and conductive layer for the Camera Control, so it’s like the button is right on the case.



Apple - iPhone 16 Plus Silicone Case with MagSafe - Star Fruit This case works seamlessly with Camera Control. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 16 Plus, this case offers a magical attach experience and faster wireless charging, every time. $8 off (16%) $41 99 $49 99 Buy at BestBuy



iPhone 16 Plus third party cases

You can get a third-party case for your iPhone 16 Plus and dip your toes into an almost limitless amount of choice. There are tons of cases out there from popular brands such as OtterBox, UAG, as well as stylish options and leathery cases to make your new phone stand out.



OtterBox - Symmetry Cactus Leather iPhone 16 Plus case



OtterBox - Symmetry Cactus Leather iPhone 16 Plus case

Can you make leather out of cacti? Apparently! As this OtterBox Symmetry iPhone 16 Plus case is made out of cactus-based leather substitute by Desserto. This cover may look skinny and stylish but it offers 3X as many drops as military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6). No animals have been hurt during the making of the case (cacti have feelings too!), and it is also scratch and stain resistant with a beautiful texture under your fingers.





OtterBox - Symmetry Cactus Leather Series Hard Shell for MagSafe for Apple iPhone 16 Plus Crafted from organic nopal cactus that’s sustainably harvested. Drop+ 3X as many drops as military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6). Metal buttons Built-in magnets $59 99 Buy at BestBuy



ZAGG - Tokyo Snap Case for Apple iPhone 16 Plus



ZAGG is known for its awesome screen protectors, but their new smartphone cases are just as cool! The Tokyo Snap case for the iPhone 16 Plus gives you solid protection without adding any bulk or weight. It has a nice blue-red gradient, reminiscent of a sunset above Tokyo. Plus it can handle drops from up to 10 feet while still looking sleek. This case features strong magnets and works with MagSafe accessories.



ZAGG - Tokyo Snap Case for Apple iPhone 16 Plus - Iridescent Tokyo Snap is the stylish, eco-friendly case that's serious about drop protection. Engineered for durability and sustainability, Tokyo Snap is made with up to 84% recycled materials and provides up to 10 feet of drop protection. $39 99 Buy at BestBuy



kate spade new york - Sunshine Floral iPhone 16 Plus case



Add some style to your new iPhone 16 Plus with this kate spade case. If you're a fan of flowery patterns, this case may be just the right for your, it features reflective gold accents and crystal embellishments. The protection is also there, the case is rated for 12ft drop protection, so your phone should be safe and pretty at the same time.



kate spade new york - Sunshine Floral iPhone 16 Plus case

Add some style to your new iPhone 16 Plus with this kate spade case. If you're a fan of flowery patterns, this case may be just the right for your, it features reflective gold accents and crystal embellishments. The protection is also there, the case is rated for 12ft drop protection, so your phone should be safe and pretty at the same time.





iPhone 16 Pro cases

Moving to the Pro models, which come with the same triple camera system and overall look as the previous generation, barring the Camera Control, of course. These models cost significantly more than the regular ones, so it's even more crucial to protect them. We're starting with the iPhone 16 Pro and all the best cases you can get for that particular compact beauty.



iPhone 16 Pro official cases

Apple has its in-house iPhone 16 Pro cases and even though the variety is not huge compared to the other third-party manufacturers and vendors, you can still get some really nice cases for your new iPhone and stay inside the ecosystem. They also fit perfectly and are quality made, which is a huge plus.



iPhone 16 Pro Clear Case with MagSafe



The Clear case in Apple's portfolio is a true classic, it offers a decent level of protection while keeping your phone on display. It's also very lightweight and sleek, not adding unnecessary bulk to your compact device. The material won't yellow over time, and a scratch-resistant coating has been applied to both the interior and exterior. The Camera Control button sits under a capacitive sapphire crystal layer on the case for the best touch sensitivity, it's just like the button itself.



Apple - iPhone 16 Pro Case with MagSafe - Clear Thin, light, and easy to grip — this Apple-designed case shows off the brilliant colored finish of iPhone 16 Pro while providing extra protection. $8 off (16%) $41 99 $49 99 Buy at BestBuy



iPhone 16 Pro third party cases

If your heart is longing for choice and expression, if you want more freedom, you can always get a third-party case for your iPhone 16 Pro . The choice is overwhelming, and you can transform this compact gem into anything you like, from a hard candy to a gorgeous leather gentleman.



OtterBox - Defender Series Pro iPhone 16 Pro Hard case



OtterBox - Defender Series Pro iPhone 16 Pro Hard case

The OtterBox Defender series offers serious protection for your iPhone 16 Pro. And by serious we mean 7X military standard drop defense, plus shock-absorbing corners, and a grippy back to keep you from dropping your phone in the first place. This case is also MagSafe compatible and there's a big cutout for the Camera Control button, which let's you touch the real thing without compromising the integrity of the case and its protective capabilities.





OtterBox - Defender Series Pro Hard Shell for MagSafe for Apple iPhone 16 Pro For peak protection, trust Defender Series Pro for MagSafe, the toughest iPhone 16 Pro case with a tri-layer design with a silicone outer cover, rigid inner shell and memory foam backing that work together to deflect whatever damage might come your way — and deliver 7X military standard drop defense. $64 99 Buy at BestBuy



ZAGG - Tokyo Snap Case for Apple iPhone 16 Pro



ZAGG is well-known for its awesome screen protectors, but their new smartphone cases are just as impressive! The Tokyo Snap case for the iPhone 16 Pro gives you solid protection without feeling bulky. Тhe gradient is very artsy and looks like the setting sun, it will surely make your phone pop out in the crowd. Plus, it can handle drops from up to 10 feet while still looking sleek. This case is also fully MagSafe compatible.



ZAGG - Tokyo Snap Case for Apple iPhone 16 Pro - Iridescent 84% recycled materials provides up to 10 feet of drop protection slim, lightweight design $39 99 Buy at BestBuy



iPhone 16 Pro Max cases





The king of the castle is the iPhone 16 Pro Max . This model is the pinnacle of Apple engineering, offering the largest screen and battery, the best camera system, and the fastest processor to date. But the bigger the phone, the more fragile it gets. So, it's paramount to get good protection for the most expensive model of them all. Here are the best iPhone 16 Pro Max cases available at the moment.





iPhone 16 Pro Max official cases

Just like with the other iPhone 16 models, you can absolutely go to Apple for your iPhone 16 Pro Max case. The variety is not on par with what the third-party market can offer but you know that the case you're getting will fit perfectly and is made of very high-quality materials as well. The price may be a little steep but protection has no price (or in the case of the iPhone 16 Pro Max , it can be priced as high as $1,199).



iPhone 16 Pro Max Clear Case with MagSafe



Apple's Clear case gives you decent protection while letting your phone shine, no wonder it's a classic and very popular among iPhone fans. It’s super lightweight and sleek, so you won’t feel like it’s adding any extra bulk. The Camera Control button is covered by a sapphire crystal layer, making it just as responsive as the actual button. Plus, the material won’t yellow over time, and both the inside and outside have a scratch-resistant coating.



Apple - iPhone 16 Pro Max Case with MagSafe - Clear Thin, lightweight, with scratch-resistant coating on the inside and outside. $8 off (16%) $41 99 $49 99 Buy at BestBuy



iPhone 16 Pro Max third party cases

iPhone 16 Pro Max third party cases

Third-party manufacturers and vendors can give your the freedom to transform your iPhone 16 Pro Max into practically anything you like. A museum piece with fine art printed on it, a sturdy block of protection, a slim and stylish gem. There are a lot of options out there. Here are the best third-party iPhone 16 Pro Max cases.





OtterBox - Defender Series Pro iPhone 16 Pro Max Hard case



OtterBox - Defender Series Pro iPhone 16 Pro Max Hard case

Need a case that can handle anything your iPhone throws at it? The OtterBox Defender Series is your answer. This bad boy is built like a tank with its 7X military-grade drop protection, shock-absorbing corners, and grippy back. Plus, it's MagSafe compatible and has a big cutout for the Camera Control button so you can use all your phone's cool features without worrying about damaging it. If you want the ultimate protection for your iPhone 16 Pro Max, the Defender Series is the way to go.





OtterBox - Defender Series Pro Hard Shell for MagSafe for Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Precision Designed Opening grants easy interaction with Camera Control 7X as many drops as military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6). With a silicone cover to resist bumps, rigid inner shell to hold your phone in place $64 99 Buy at BestBuy

Conclusion





This list is rather short at the moment, especially in the leather department. Expect new entries to be added shortly from brand names such as Mujjo, Casetify, Presidio and more. We're working around the clock to fill the article with as many choices as we can, so you don't need to roam the internet in search of the best iPhone 16 case. They're all right here!



