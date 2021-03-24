Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

iOS Apple Display 5G

The Ceramic Shield protects the 5G Apple iPhone 12 after the phone is fumbled in new ad

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Mar 24, 2021, 11:57 PM
The Ceramic Shield protects the 5G Apple iPhone 12 after the phone is fumbled in new ad
Nearly two weeks ago we showed you Apple's latest ad for the iPhone 12 series. It revealed how rough and tough the 2020 series is as an iPhone 12 takes a beating while a chef is whipping up a culinary delight. If you didn't know better, you'd think that breaded iPhone 12 was on the menu. Fluor, milk, and other ingredients are spilling all over the handset which takes a shot from a heavy pepper mill and from the chef's elbow. And even when the chef accidentally tosses his iPhone on the floor or drops it in the sink, there are no worries.

That's because the Ceramic Shield on the iPhone 12 series provides up to four times additional protection from drops. And while the iPhone 12 has a water protection rating of IP68, the device can be submerged to a depth of up to 19 feet 8.22 inches for as long as 30 minutes. And at the end of the spot, Apple says, "More durable than ever. Relax, it's iPhone."

Today, Apple released another ad that focuses on the durability of the iPhone 12 series. The commercial is titled "Fumble" and it starts with a woman walking down the street with the iPhone 12 up to her right ear. As she shifts to move the handset to the other ear, she fumbles with the device. She tries to keep it from hitting the ground like a Hacky Sack player by using her thigh to keep it airborne, and then has it caught between her wrists. But the phone is not safe yet and finally it evades her reach and lands with a thud in some dirt, screen-side down.



Has the display on her iPhone 12 cracked? She flips over the phone in anticipation and finds that it is perfectly fine! The commercial says, "Ceramic Shield. Tougher than any smartphone glass." And as our hero breathes a sigh of relief having dodged a bullet, the tag line appears: "Relax, It's iPhone."

The Ceramic Shield was the result of a partnership between Apple and Corning and while it might have stopped the iPhone 12 screen from cracking, unless the display was covered by a screen protector, it most likely would have scratched due to the dirt and sand that it fell into. Additionally, in his scratch test video, JerryRigEverything found that using the Mohs hardness scale, the iPhone 12 screen started scratching at level 6 with deeper scratches found at level 7. That is pretty much the standard results for a modern day flagship phone.

No matter who you are, you will probably drop your iPhone 12 series phone at least once. We recommend buying a case and a screen protector for your iPhone 12 series handset. You wouldn't walk around naked, why make your iPhone do it?

Related phones

iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.2
$830 Special T-Mobile $800 Special Verizon $800 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2815 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 12 mini
Apple iPhone 12 mini View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0
$700 Special BestBuy $700 Special Verizon $879 Amazon
  • Display 5.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2227 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

9.5
$1000 Special Apple $1000 Special AT&T $1000 Special Walmart
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2815 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.6
50%off $550 Special Verizon $1100 Special Verizon $1099 Special Apple
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3687 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x

