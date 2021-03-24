The Ceramic Shield protects the 5G Apple iPhone 12 after the phone is fumbled in new ad





That's because the Ceramic Shield on the iPhone 12 series provides up to four times additional protection from drops. And while the iPhone 12 has a water protection rating of IP68, the device can be submerged to a depth of up to 19 feet 8.22 inches for as long as 30 minutes. And at the end of the spot, Apple says, "More durable than ever. Relax, it's iPhone."











Today, Apple released another ad that focuses on the durability of the iPhone 12 series. The commercial is titled "Fumble" and it starts with a woman walking down the street with the iPhone 12 up to her right ear. As she shifts to move the handset to the other ear, she fumbles with the device. She tries to keep it from hitting the ground like a Hacky Sack player by using her thigh to keep it airborne, and then has it caught between her wrists. But the phone is not safe yet and finally it evades her reach and lands with a thud in some dirt, screen-side down.





Has the display on her iPhone 12 cracked? She flips over the phone in anticipation and finds that it is perfectly fine! The commercial says, "Ceramic Shield. Tougher than any smartphone glass." And as our hero breathes a sigh of relief having dodged a bullet, the tag line appears: "Relax, It's iPhone."









The Ceramic Shield was the result of a partnership between Apple and Corning and while it might have stopped the iPhone 12 screen from cracking, unless the display was covered by a screen protector , it most likely would have scratched due to the dirt and sand that it fell into. Additionally, in his scratch test video, JerryRigEverything found that using the Mohs hardness scale, the iPhone 12 screen started scratching at level 6 with deeper scratches found at level 7. That is pretty much the standard results for a modern day flagship phone.





No matter who you are, you will probably drop your iPhone 12 series phone at least once. We recommend buying a case and a screen protector for your iPhone 12 series handset. You wouldn't walk around naked, why make your iPhone do it?

