iOS Apple 5G

5G Apple iPhone 12 takes a beating and still survives in latest television ad

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Mar 13, 2021, 1:58 AM
5G Apple iPhone 12 takes a beating and still survives in latest television ad
Apple just dropped its new iPhone ad on Friday and while titled "Cook," the actual subject matter is the durability of the iPhone 12. In the 30-second spot that you're sure to see over the next few weeks on your television screen, a man is cooking while using the iPhone 12 to see the recipe on Safari. While cooking, he is testing the durability of his handset. Flour, milk and other ingredients fall all over the device which also takes some shots from a pepper mill (which falls right on the screen) and the chef's elbow.

The iPhone 12 falls screen first, hard, right into a cutting board and eventually, all it takes is a rinse from the sink's faucet to clean off the device. A few years ago, any one of these actions might have damaged an iPhone requiring it to be repaired. You might recall that it wasn't until 2016 with the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus that Apple released a handset with an IP rating. Two years earlier, Samsung released its first IP rated phone, the Galaxy S5.


Apple has been beefing up the water protection of the iPhone. The iPhone 12 is rated IP68 but can be submerged to a depth of up to 19 feet 8.22 inches for as long as 30 minutes. It also can handle splashes and spills. The Ceramic Shield on the display has four times the drop protection of older models according to Apple. This is why the chef isn't worried about his iPhone even as he tosses it in the air and it falls to the floor.

At the end of the ad, Apple says, "More durable than ever. Relax, it's iPhone."

