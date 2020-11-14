Major bug creates a problem for some 5G Apple iPhone 12 series users

Several Apple iPhone users, including those who have purchased one of the new 5G iPhone 12 models , are complaining about issues that they are experiencing with the Messages app on their phone. Some say that they are not seeing all of the messages sent to their group chat. For example, a post from an iPhone 12 user with the handle of Lmonteleon found on Apple's communities support site reads, "I am unable to see group message replies regardless of carrier. Just (bought) this new iPhone 12 and so far, NOT IMPRESSED. It is crucial that am I able to see texts, responses etc from my groups. What is the fix? Yes I have done all the previous steps to try to correct the issue as posted on this forum.. Still no fix. Come Apple - fix this."





The problem seems to affect those having a text conversation iOS user to iOS user and those engaged in a mixed text conversation between an iOS user and an Android user. But if there is one thing that connects many of the complaints it is that several mention the fact that they recently upgraded to one of the new iPhone 12 models. Apple is apparently finding it hard to solve the problem. On November 12th, a different post from the Communities support site written by an iPhone 12 user on AT&T explained that he is "not receiving messages in group texts or one-on-one SMS. Spent 2 weeks with Apple Support and still having this problem. Really bad look, there's no consistency to who I'm not getting messages from either."









Whatever the problem is, the carriers don't appear to be at fault since the issue has been seen by iPhone users subscribed to each of the three major U.S. carriers. We would imagine that Apple is aware of the problem and is working on a future software update that will fix the issue.





Have you been having a similar problem with the Messages app on your iPhone? If so, have you recently upgraded to an iPhone 12 model? These are the questions that Apple is going to need the answers to as it tries to solve the first "gate" belonging to the 5G iPhone era, "Textgate."

