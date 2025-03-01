Test arguably shows modem in iPhone 16e is faster than the one in the iPhone 16 Pro Max

Apple's plan for its C1 in-house 5G modem chip, according to reports published last month , was to include it with the lower-priced iPhone 16e model and the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air . By the time the second-generation C-series 5G modem chip is ready to be used in a complete premium iPhone flagship series, it will be the iPhone 18 line to be released in 2027. Apple hoped to have improved the component by then so that it would be faster than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G modem chip it had been using on the iPhone.









Apple's in-house 5G modem was faster than Qualcomm's 5G modem even though the C1 does not include support for the fastest mmWave 5G networks. Apple did this to save some money and also because most U.S. wireless users never get the opportunity to connect to a mmWave network because these signals travel over limited distances compared to mid-band and low-band networks.





As a result, while both phones were most likely connected to sub-6GHz 5G networks, had the pair been hooked up to a mmWave network, only the iPhone 16 Pro Max would have been able to support the faster downlink speeds that are obtainable with mmWave support. It should be noted that both phones were running on the Bell Network.





One theory is that the C1 was able to outperform the Snapdragon X71 because of the area where Dave2D performed the test which was in Toronto, Canada. As Dave2D points out, being a major city, there are cell towers everywhere in Toronto which he says makes testing Apple's in-house mode less challenging for the C1. Had the test been conducted in a region where 5G towers are harder to find, we might have seen different results with the Snapdragon X71 5G modem coming out ahead.





