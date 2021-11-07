Notification Center

iOS Android Apps

Telegram will soon launch subscription service to disable ads

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Telegram will soon launch subscription service to disable ads
Telegram is one of the services that gained a lot of customers due to the Facebook/WhatsApp outage, but it remains to be seen how many will become loyal users or will return to their “first love.”

The messaging service has been adding many new features in the last few weeks and we’re certain more will be coming soon. Over the weekend, Telegram’s CEO Pavel Durov made a few announcements concerning the ads that appear on large channels with more than 1000 users (via MSPU).

If you’re following one or more of these channels and you’re seeing ads, you’ll be pleased to know that Telegram will launch a companion subscription service meant to disable these ads. Of course, if you don’t want to pay for such a service, then you’ll continue to see those ads, but it’s nice to know that the option is there.

We have already started work on this new feature and look forward to launching it this month. It can be issued in the form of an inexpensive subscription, which will allow any user to directly financially support the development of Telegram and never see official advertisements in the channels.

Additionally, Telegram’s CEO revealed that those who own big channels will be able to turn off official ads in their channels of all users. For the time being, the company is assessing the “economic conditions” for this to happen. It’s unclear how that would work, but here is what Telegram says: “advertisers will soon be able to place an ‘invisible’ ad on any channel that – assuming there is sufficient cost per impression – will result in no ads on that channel.”

No subscription price has been announced yet since Telegram is still working on bringing this feature to users, but we’ll learn more once it’s ready for implementation.

