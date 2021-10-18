Telegram reaches important milestone of 1 billion Play Store downloads

Telegram passes 1 billion downloads on Google's Play Store

But it's not only that, as apparently there are many reasons people would consider downloading Telegram. It is a worthy download if you want more control over your one-to-one or group conversations, and the app includes a number of useful features that many similar rival services lack, including the ability to use it on multiple devices simultaneously.







Telegram's popularity has been growing steadily, and so has its feature set



Back in January, there was a privacy scandal involving WhatsApp and a new set of rules that people had to accept, that allowed Facebook to gain access to some information of WhatsApp users. Although the new rules applied only to WhatsApp Business, understandably many people decided to ditch the messaging service in favor of Telegram or privacy-focused app Signal. Back in January when the ordeal was going on, Signal's servers crashed from the surge in users joining, and Telegram gained millions of new users





