Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger are all down worldwide

UPDATE: As of 2:17 pm ET, Instagram, Facebook, Messenger and WhatsApp were still not working.







If you're having a problem using Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Facebook this morning, it's not you. It's them . subscribers to the two social media sites and the two messenger apps have been having problems refreshing their screens this morning as a worldwide outage is affecting those apps. These sites are also not working on desktop devices as well.





If you're wondering why those four sites are having problems at the same time, it might have slipped your mind that Facebook owns Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. DownDetector shows that the outages started this morning at 11:45 am ET. The number of complaints about the loss of Facebook connectivity surged to 124,000 on DownDetector from 22 in just 30 minutes.







Facebook was forced to turn to Twitter to issue a statement that says "We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience."





Facebook issuing a tweet to make an important statement about a major worldwide outage is like the CEO of Pepsi enjoying a Coke at lunch.











This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

