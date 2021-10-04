Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger are all down worldwide

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger are all down worldwide10
UPDATE:As of 2:17 pm ET, Instagram, Facebook, Messenger and WhatsApp were still not working.
If you're having a problem using Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Facebook this morning, it's not you. It's them. subscribers to the two social media sites and the two messenger apps have been having problems refreshing their screens this morning as a worldwide outage is affecting those apps. These sites are also not working on desktop devices as well.
Facebook was forced to turn to Twitter to issue a statement that says "We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience."
Facebook issuing a tweet to make an important statement about a major worldwide outage is like the CEO of Pepsi enjoying a Coke at lunch.
Instagram was acquired by Facebook in 2012 for $1 billion in a deal that many consider the most lucrative in tech history. Today, Instagram is valued at over $100 billion. A little more than two years later, Facebook closed on its acquisition of WhatsApp, a deal that was valued at over $21 billion by the time it closed.
