TCL rolls the dice in Vegas: three budget-priced Android phones, a low-priced tablet, and AR glasses

Chinese phone manufacturer TCL didn't come all the way to Las Vegas to watch Santana in residency at Mandalay Bay. Today, the company announced additions to the TCL 40 series including the Android-powered TCL 40 R 5G, TCL 40 SE, and TCL 408. The TCL 40 R 5G is a budget handset priced at $219. Under the hood is the 7nm Dimensity 700 chipset from MediaTek.











The 40 R 5G is a new variant of last year's 40 R adding 5G support. That means that the phone will carry a 6.6-inch LCD display with a 720 x 1612 HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. A 50MP f/1.8 primary camera is found on the back along with a pair of 2MP sensors, one for depth and the other one for a macro sensor that is used to snap extreme closeups. There is an 8MP front-facing selfie camera and the phone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that charges at 15W (wired). The device comes with a 3.5mm earphone jack.





The TCL 40 SE was unveiled today and is set to be released in Europe during the first quarter and in other regions later. The phone features a 6.75-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Configuration options include 4GB of memory with 128GB of storage, and 6GB of memory with 256GB of storage. The device is equipped with a dual speaker and a long-lasting 5010mAh battery.

The TCL 40 series offers sharp displays, huge batteries, and great prices







Also announced today was the TCL 408 and at $129, it has the lowest price of the new handsets introduced today. It carries a 6.6-inch HD+ Cinematic Display and features dual stereo speakers and 64GB of native storage. The model is set for Asian and European release during the current quarter and will feature a "hyper camera" that combines the 50MP image sensor with a macro sensor to take better photographs.









TCL said that all of the phones in the TCL 40 series will feature an "HD+ NXTVISION display technology, a long-lasting battery, and 50MP AI-powered camera to capture greatness on every occasion. Each device is packed with features to suit a variety of uses – 5G for lightning-fast connectivity, powerful audio-visual experiences, and ample storage for cinephiles, plus new camera hardware for photography lovers."





Besides the incredibly affordable handsets, TCL also introduced a low-priced budget Android tablet. The TCL Tab 8 LE (for L ess E xpensive?) features an 8-inch HD+ display. a quad-core chipset under the hood, 5MP cameras on both the front and back of the device, 32GB of storage, and a microSD slot for additional storage. The tablet will be released in the U.S. this month priced at $159 and features a version with optional LTE connectivity.











If you're looking for a budget phone you might want to consider the TCL 40 R 5G, TCL 40 SE, and the TCL 408. All three phones will bring you the features that you might not expect to see in handsets priced so low. And the TCL Tab 8 LE will bring you many of things you'd want in an Android tablet for less than $160.

TCL's new true wireless earbuds are priced at $39.99







TCL also revealed its true wireless earbuds, the MOVEAUDIO Air. Including the charging case, the buds have 32 hours of battery life (9 hours for the buds). With an IP rating of X4, the wearables are protected from water splashes in all directions. TCL promotes the product's immersive bass and AI enhanced microphone. The MOVEAUDIO Air will sell for $39.99.







TCL also introduced today the RayNeo X2 augmented reality (AR) glasses. These smart glasses use Micro-LED displays. They are as easy to wear as conventional eyeglasses and "provide heads-up display when using various functions like smart navigation, auto-translation, photography, and music-playing."





