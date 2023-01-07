Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro

Are the bezel wars still a thing? TCL reveals a tablet with amazingly thin bezels

Android Tablets TCL
1
Are the bezel wars still a thing? TCL reveals a tablet with amazingly thin bezels
It's 2023 and we still are as fixated as ever on size. The size of the bezels on our mobile devices that is. Just the other day we showed you a picture that allegedly revealed a DVT (Design Validation Test) unit of the upcoming mid-range Pixel 7a. And as we pointed out, the bezels seemed unusually thick. A few years ago, the size of a phone's bezel was an important selling point with thinner bezels considered more desirable even if it is not better from a technological standpoint.

In Las Vegas for the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023, TCL brought thin bezels back to the conversation by displaying a tablet prototype with bezels so thin that the device sports a 94% screen-to-body-ratio. That compares to an 85.43% screen-to-body ratio for the most recent iPad Pro units.


What kind of Black Magic did TCL conjure up to make this prototype slate? Well, we'd expect to see some sensors (such as an image sensor for the front-facing camera) moved under the display. Judging from the current quality of under-display cameras, the manufacturer is giving up some image quality in return for thinner bezels. And the bezels on this tablet are so thin that accidental touches are likely to happen when the device is held.

The tablet was displayed on Twitter by MilesAboveTech (via Wccftech) and the specs revealed at CES show that the prototype features a 14-inch 4K OLED display carrying a resolution of 2400 x 3840 with a 120Hz refresh rate. It isn't known which chipset is driving the tablet nor is it known whether TCL plans on producing this product for mass consumption.

Last week at CES, TCL introduced three budget 5G phones with big batteries, a new pair of low-priced true wireless Bluetooth earbuds, a tablet, and a pair of AR specs. The CES 2023 trade show concludes tomorrow, January 8th.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Are the bezel wars still a thing? TCL reveals a tablet with amazingly thin bezels
Are the bezel wars still a thing? TCL reveals a tablet with amazingly thin bezels
Taking hundreds of photos to find all major issues with new iPhone cameras; Android can help Apple!
Taking hundreds of photos to find all major issues with new iPhone cameras; Android can help Apple!
Galaxy Z Fold 5 could be thicker and heavier and that's actually good news
Galaxy Z Fold 5 could be thicker and heavier and that's actually good news
Samsung inadvertently reveals Galaxy S23 Unpacked date and color options
Samsung inadvertently reveals Galaxy S23 Unpacked date and color options
Google demos a more secure way to allow a watch to keep your phone unlocked
Google demos a more secure way to allow a watch to keep your phone unlocked
Galaxy Tab S7 FE with included S Pen is outstanding value at discounted price
Galaxy Tab S7 FE with included S Pen is outstanding value at discounted price

Popular stories

You can now get Google's Pixel 7 for $5 a month with no obligatory trade-in
You can now get Google's Pixel 7 for $5 a month with no obligatory trade-in
Cult-classic Galaxy Note 20 Ultra drops to an enticing price
Cult-classic Galaxy Note 20 Ultra drops to an enticing price
Fresh Galaxy S23 Ultra renders show a flat screen
Fresh Galaxy S23 Ultra renders show a flat screen
Now is a great time to pick up Apple's super-premium 11-inch iPad Pro
Now is a great time to pick up Apple's super-premium 11-inch iPad Pro
Goodbye, AirPods and Apple Watch! Groundbreaking hybrid Huawei watch-buds give us the future now!
Goodbye, AirPods and Apple Watch! Groundbreaking hybrid Huawei watch-buds give us the future now!
AT&T starts the year with an enticing freebie for new and existing customers
AT&T starts the year with an enticing freebie for new and existing customers
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless