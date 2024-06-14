TCL’s new FLIP 3 clamshell is perfect for kids and seniors
Up Next:
TCL is bringing a rather niche phone to the United States, the FLIP 3. The new clamshell has been specifically designed for seniors, although there seems to be a trend among younger generations who want to take a break from social media by switching to this type of phone.
Another target of TCL’s FLIP 3 are kids and teens whose parents wish to limit their screen time and social media access. As mentioned earlier, it’s also perfect for seniors and as a starter or second phone for customers looking for such products.
The phone features an easy navigation keyboard with large buttons and dedicated shortcut keys to access favorite contacts and messages. The FLIP 3 comes with noise-canceling dual mics and HD Voice functionality for crystal clear call quality.
On the inside, the feature phone packs a 1.3GHz quad-core Qualcomm QM215 processor, 1GB RAM, and 16GB internal storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD card).
It’s also important to mention that the TCL FLIP 3 runs on KaiOS 3.1 and features Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm audio jack.
As far as the price goes, TCL’s new FLIP 3 clamshell is now available for purchase for $79.99 at Walmart (via Verizon), Spectrum, and US Cellular.
Another target of TCL’s FLIP 3 are kids and teens whose parents wish to limit their screen time and social media access. As mentioned earlier, it’s also perfect for seniors and as a starter or second phone for customers looking for such products.
Specs-wise, the FLIP 3 is pretty decent for the price you pay. The clamshell sports a 1.77-inch external screen where you can read notifications and see alerts, as well as an internal 3.2-inch QVGA (240 x 320 pixels) display with accessibility features.
The phone features an easy navigation keyboard with large buttons and dedicated shortcut keys to access favorite contacts and messages. The FLIP 3 comes with noise-canceling dual mics and HD Voice functionality for crystal clear call quality.
TCL FLIP 3, Credits - TCL
On the inside, the feature phone packs a 1.3GHz quad-core Qualcomm QM215 processor, 1GB RAM, and 16GB internal storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD card).
TCL also included a 5-megapixel camera on the back and a pretty decent 1850 mAh battery inside, which is rated for up to 17days of standby or 10.5 hours of talk time.
It’s also important to mention that the TCL FLIP 3 runs on KaiOS 3.1 and features Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm audio jack.
As far as the price goes, TCL’s new FLIP 3 clamshell is now available for purchase for $79.99 at Walmart (via Verizon), Spectrum, and US Cellular.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: