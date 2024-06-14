Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

TCL’s new FLIP 3 clamshell is perfect for kids and seniors

By
0comments
TCL’s new FLIP 3 clamshell is perfect for kids and seniors
TCL is bringing a rather niche phone to the United States, the FLIP 3. The new clamshell has been specifically designed for seniors, although there seems to be a trend among younger generations who want to take a break from social media by switching to this type of phone.

Another target of TCL’s FLIP 3 are kids and teens whose parents wish to limit their screen time and social media access. As mentioned earlier, it’s also perfect for seniors and as a starter or second phone for customers looking for such products.

Specs-wise, the FLIP 3 is pretty decent for the price you pay. The clamshell sports a 1.77-inch external screen where you can read notifications and see alerts, as well as an internal 3.2-inch QVGA (240 x 320 pixels) display with accessibility features.

The phone features an easy navigation keyboard with large buttons and dedicated shortcut keys to access favorite contacts and messages. The FLIP 3 comes with noise-canceling dual mics and HD Voice functionality for crystal clear call quality.



On the inside, the feature phone packs a 1.3GHz quad-core Qualcomm QM215 processor, 1GB RAM, and 16GB internal storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD card).

TCL also included a 5-megapixel camera on the back and a pretty decent 1850 mAh battery inside, which is rated for up to 17days of standby or 10.5 hours of talk time.

It’s also important to mention that the TCL FLIP 3 runs on KaiOS 3.1 and features Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm audio jack.

As far as the price goes, TCL’s new FLIP 3 clamshell is now available for purchase for $79.99 at Walmart (via Verizon), Spectrum, and US Cellular.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
T-Mobile is now treating customers on both new and old plans to a free Moto razr+ 2023
T-Mobile is now treating customers on both new and old plans to a free Moto razr+ 2023
T-Mobile tries to convince customer to drop price hike-related FCC complaint, fails spectacularly
T-Mobile tries to convince customer to drop price hike-related FCC complaint, fails spectacularly
T-Mobile users need not worry about latest move as it's a temporary change
T-Mobile users need not worry about latest move as it's a temporary change
DISH may have figured out why T-Mobile thinks it can get away with anything and has a solution
DISH may have figured out why T-Mobile thinks it can get away with anything and has a solution
If you complain about your recent price hike, T-Mobile might give you some free money
If you complain about your recent price hike, T-Mobile might give you some free money

Latest News

Qi2 is here! Enjoy excellent chargers and mounts from ESR
Qi2 is here! Enjoy excellent chargers and mounts from ESR
Apple should copy Samsung for the foldable iPhone, not Huawei
Apple should copy Samsung for the foldable iPhone, not Huawei
2024 marks the death of the unique smartphone?
2024 marks the death of the unique smartphone?
Another bug on a Galaxy: is Samsung paying attention to software quality?
Another bug on a Galaxy: is Samsung paying attention to software quality?
X, formerly Twitter, begins rollout of "Private Likes" as default for everyone on the platform
X, formerly Twitter, begins rollout of "Private Likes" as default for everyone on the platform
Enter premium smartwatch territory and save big on the Pixel Watch through this deal
Enter premium smartwatch territory and save big on the Pixel Watch through this deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless