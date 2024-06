TCL’s new FLIP 3 clamshell is perfect for kids and seniors

TCL is bringing a rather niche phone to the United States, the FLIP 3. The new clamshell has been specifically designed for seniors, although there seems to be a trend among younger generations who want to take a break from social media by switching to this type of phone.Another target of TCL’s FLIP 3 are kids and teens whose parents wish to limit their screen time and social media access. As mentioned earlier, it’s also perfect for seniors and as a starter or second phone for customers looking for such products.Specs-wise, the FLIP 3 is pretty decent for the price you pay. The clamshell sports a 1.77-inch external screen where you can read notifications and see alerts, as well as an internal 3.2-inch QVGA (240 x 320 pixels) display with accessibility features.The phone features an easy navigation keyboard with large buttons and dedicated shortcut keys to access favorite contacts and messages. The FLIP 3 comes with noise-canceling dual mics and HD Voice functionality for crystal clear call quality.On the inside, the feature phone packs a 1.3GHz quad-core Qualcomm QM215 processor, 1GB RAM, and 16GB internal storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD card).TCL also included a 5-megapixel camera on the back and a pretty decent 1850 mAh battery inside, which is rated for up to 17days of standby or 10.5 hours of talk time.It’s also important to mention that the TCL FLIP 3 runs on KaiOS 3.1 and features Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm audio jack.As far as the price goes, TCL’s new FLIP 3 clamshell is now available for purchase for $79.99 at Walmart (via Verizon ), Spectrum, and US Cellular.