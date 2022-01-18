Two of TCL’s upcoming smartphones have just leaked in high-res images

Two of TCL’s upcoming smartphones have just leaked in high-res images0
They’re probably the company’s upper-mid range phones that will compete with the likes of Samsung A72 and A52 (or their sequels when they will be launched in just a few months). Since the pictures don’t come with a technical sheet, it’s hard to say what’s under the hood, but we do see that TCL will use a rather impressive 50-megapixel main camera.
TCL 30 V 5G specs in case you missed our previous report:
- 6.67” 1080p 60Hz OLED display
- 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G chipset
- 8GB RAM/128GB storage
- 50MP main + 5MP ultrawide + 2MP macro + 16MP selfie cameras
- 4500mAh battery
- 18W charging speeds
Perhaps these will be picked up by US carriers other than T-Mobile and Verizon, which already have their own versions of the TCL 30. Stay tuned to find out more about TCL’s upcoming Android phones.