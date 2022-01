Two of TCL’s upcoming smartphones have just leaked in high-res images

6.67” 1080p 60Hz OLED display

2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G chipset

8GB RAM/128GB storage

50MP main + 5MP ultrawide + 2MP macro + 16MP selfie cameras

4500mAh battery

18W charging speeds

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

TCL isn’t over with the 30 series, which is quite understandable considering that only two phones under its new family name have been released in the US from the beginning of the year. If you don’t remember, TCL had several new products introduced at CES 2022 early this month, including the 30 XE 5G for T-Mobile and Verizon-exclusive TCL 30 V 5G Now we get a sneak peek at two new 30 series phones that are expected to arrive in the US sooner rather than later. Respected leaker Evan Blass has just published two high-resolution images showing the unannounced TCL 30 and TCL 30+.They’re probably the company’s upper-mid range phones that will compete with the likes of Samsung A72 and A52 ( or their sequels when they will be launched in just a few months). Since the pictures don’t come with a technical sheet, it’s hard to say what’s under the hood, but we do see that TCL will use a rather impressive 50-megapixel main camera.Also, both phones seem to feature side-mounted fingerprint sensor and nice, large displays with waterdrop notches that house the selfie snapper.Since the Verizon-exclusive TCL 30 V 5G and the newly leaked TCL 30 and 30+ have the same camera, it’s possible that they may share other specs too. That being said, here is quick rundown of the TCL 30 V 5G specs in case you missed our previous report:Perhaps these will be picked up by US carriers other than T-Mobile and Verizon, which already have their own versions of the TCL 30. Stay tuned to find out more about TCL’s upcoming Android phones.