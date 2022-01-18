Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Android TCL

Two of TCL’s upcoming smartphones have just leaked in high-res images

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Two of TCL’s upcoming smartphones have just leaked in high-res images
TCL isn’t over with the 30 series, which is quite understandable considering that only two phones under its new family name have been released in the US from the beginning of the year. If you don’t remember, TCL had several new products introduced at CES 2022 early this month, including the 30 XE 5G for T-Mobile and Verizon-exclusive TCL 30 V 5G.

Now we get a sneak peek at two new 30 series phones that are expected to arrive in the US sooner rather than later. Respected leaker Evan Blass has just published two high-resolution images showing the unannounced TCL 30 and TCL 30+.

They’re probably the company’s upper-mid range phones that will compete with the likes of Samsung A72 and A52 (or their sequels when they will be launched in just a few months). Since the pictures don’t come with a technical sheet, it’s hard to say what’s under the hood, but we do see that TCL will use a rather impressive 50-megapixel main camera.

Also, both phones seem to feature side-mounted fingerprint sensor and nice, large displays with waterdrop notches that house the selfie snapper.

Since the Verizon-exclusive TCL 30 V 5G and the newly leaked TCL 30 and 30+ have the same camera, it’s possible that they may share other specs too. That being said, here is quick rundown of the TCL 30 V 5G specs in case you missed our previous report:

  • 6.67” 1080p 60Hz OLED display
  • 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G chipset
  • 8GB RAM/128GB storage
  • 50MP main + 5MP ultrawide + 2MP macro + 16MP selfie cameras
  • 4500mAh battery
  • 18W charging speeds

Perhaps these will be picked up by US carriers other than T-Mobile and Verizon, which already have their own versions of the TCL 30. Stay tuned to find out more about TCL’s upcoming Android phones.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Classic strategy game Total War: Medieval II headed to iOS and Android
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Classic strategy game Total War: Medieval II headed to iOS and Android
The big problem I have with the Pixel 6
by Victor Hristov,  1
The big problem I have with the Pixel 6
Galaxy S22 Ultra benchmark: Samsung's shiny new GPU has nothing on Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
by Anam Hamid,  3
Galaxy S22 Ultra benchmark: Samsung's shiny new GPU has nothing on Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
OnePlus 9RT gets its first update this year, here is what’s new
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
OnePlus 9RT gets its first update this year, here is what’s new
A new campaign wants to see child abuse protection in messaging apps before End-to-End encryption
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
A new campaign wants to see child abuse protection in messaging apps before End-to-End encryption
Samsung Exynos 2200 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 specs and performance on the Galaxy S22 Ultra
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Samsung Exynos 2200 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 specs and performance on the Galaxy S22 Ultra
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless