Google Meet adds AI-powered automatic note-taking feature

Google Meet has introduced a new AI-powered feature that can automatically take notes during meetings. This is great news for anyone who has ever struggled to keep up with the conversation while also trying to jot down important points. The feature, called "take notes for me," is currently rolling out to select Google Workspace customers.

When you turn on "take notes for me," the feature will automatically generate a notes document in Google Docs. The document will be saved to the meeting owner's Google Drive and will be accessible to all internal meeting participants. If you join the meeting late, you can catch up with a "summary so far" feature. And after the meeting, the meeting organizer and whoever turned on the feature will receive an email with a link to the recap.

This new feature has the potential to make meetings more productive and efficient. By automating the note-taking process, it frees up participants to focus on the discussion and collaboration. It also ensures that essential information is captured and can be easily accessed later.

"Take notes for me" can be started by clicking on the pencil icon in the top right corner of the screen | Images credit — Google

At launch, "take notes for me" will only be available when using Google Meet on a computer or laptop, and meetings must be conducted in spoken English. However, Google is likely to expand the feature's capabilities in the future.

In addition to automatic note-taking, "take notes for me" also offers a number of other benefits. For example, if you turn on meeting recordings and transcripts, those will be linked within the notes document. This makes it easy to review the meeting later and to find specific information.

"Take notes for me" can also help to improve meeting accessibility. For example, if you have a participant who is deaf or hard of hearing, the notes document can provide a written record of the meeting. This can help to ensure that everyone is able to participate fully in the discussion.

All in all, "take notes for me" is a valuable new addition to Google Meet. It has the potential to make meetings more productive, efficient, and accessible. If you're a Google Workspace customer with the Gemini Enterprise, Gemini Education Premium, or AI Meetings & Messaging add-ons, be sure to check out this new feature which is rolling out starting today with expected completion on September 10, 2024.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

