Google Meet adds AI-powered automatic note-taking feature

At launch, "take notes for me" will only be available when using Google Meet on a computer or laptop, and meetings must be conducted in spoken English. However, Google is likely to expand the feature's capabilities in the future.In addition to automatic note-taking, "take notes for me" also offers a number of other benefits. For example, if you turn on meeting recordings and transcripts, those will be linked within the notes document. This makes it easy to review the meeting later and to find specific information."Take notes for me" can also help to improve meeting accessibility. For example, if you have a participant who is deaf or hard of hearing, the notes document can provide a written record of the meeting. This can help to ensure that everyone is able to participate fully in the discussion.All in all, "take notes for me" is a valuable new addition to Google Meet. It has the potential to make meetings more productive, efficient, and accessible. If you're a Google Workspace customer with the Gemini Enterprise, Gemini Education Premium, or AI Meetings & Messaging add-ons, be sure to check out this new feature which is rolling out starting today with expected completion on September 10, 2024.