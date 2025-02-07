Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

T-Mobile and Walmart are now giving away free 5G phones with no trade-in or new lines

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Motorola Samsung Deals
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)
While T-Mobile is known across the nation (perhaps even the world) and celebrated for its unrivaled generosity when it comes to selling 5G smartphones to new and existing subscribers willing to meet a few conditions, one of the "Un-carrier's" latest deals making the rounds on Reddit takes that generosity to a whole new level of simplicity.

Believe it or not, we're looking at a promotion that's even easier to claim than Magenta's free Moto G (2025) offer with "any" trade-in. How is that possible? Simple - you don't have to hand over any device (not even a broken one), open a new T-Mobile account, or add a line to an existing one now to score a gratis Moto G 5G (2024), Moto G Stylus 5G (2024), Samsung Galaxy A16 5G, Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A14 5G, or Revvl 6x 5G.

The catch? This absolutely bonkers new deal is not available on T-Mo's official website or in any of the operator's first-party physical stores. Instead, you'll need to go to a Walmart location, and potentially have to ask specifically about the retailer's "Walmart Smartphone ID250040" promo.

You can think of that as a secret password giving you access to a literally unbeatable 5G phone deal... for a presumably limited time. Obviously, you will need to be or become a T-Mobile subscriber in order for Walmart to give you one of the free devices mentioned above, and additionally, you'll have to be fine with signing a two-year monthly installment plan.

The discount required to make your new mid-range smartphone free will be applied to your (new or existing) account as monthly credits over said period of two years, and... that's about all you need to know before pulling the trigger in a Walmart store near you. 

According to the undoubtedly well-informed Redditor who first caught wind of the special offer around a week ago, "nearly all postpaid plans" are eligible for a free new 5G phone, and according to the almost always reliable folks over at The Mobile Report today, not all Walmart stores actually offer T-Mobile devices, so before you plan your visit, it's probably a good idea to check this list of qualifying locations.

As for the phones included in the campaign, I probably don't have to point out that they're no Galaxy S25-rivaling powerhouses. But the Moto G 5G (2024) and especially the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) are pretty well-equipped and undeniably compelling... for the low, low price of $0.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Galaxy S25 gets massive 24 GB update before people even have their hands on it
Galaxy S25 gets massive 24 GB update before people even have their hands on it
Another app is killed so Google Messages can shine
Another app is killed so Google Messages can shine
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon

Latest News

Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images
M5, Apple's next super giga mega powerful chip for the iPad Pro: not overkill, just irrelevant
M5, Apple's next super giga mega powerful chip for the iPad Pro: not overkill, just irrelevant
Disney to launch a new standalone sports streaming service in 2025
Disney to launch a new standalone sports streaming service in 2025
Galaxy S25 Ultra, are those camera lenses, or are you just happy to see me?
Galaxy S25 Ultra, are those camera lenses, or are you just happy to see me?
Get rid of your broken phone and nab T-Mobile's hot new Moto G (2025) at the low, low price of $0!
Get rid of your broken phone and nab T-Mobile's hot new Moto G (2025) at the low, low price of $0!
Motorola Razr Plus (2025) might bring true flagship power with an unexpected chipset
Motorola Razr Plus (2025) might bring true flagship power with an unexpected chipset
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless