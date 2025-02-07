T-Mobile and Walmart are now giving away free 5G phones with no trade-in or new lines
While T-Mobile is known across the nation (perhaps even the world) and celebrated for its unrivaled generosity when it comes to selling 5G smartphones to new and existing subscribers willing to meet a few conditions, one of the "Un-carrier's" latest deals making the rounds on Reddit takes that generosity to a whole new level of simplicity.
Believe it or not, we're looking at a promotion that's even easier to claim than Magenta's free Moto G (2025) offer with "any" trade-in. How is that possible? Simple - you don't have to hand over any device (not even a broken one), open a new T-Mobile account, or add a line to an existing one now to score a gratis Moto G 5G (2024), Moto G Stylus 5G (2024), Samsung Galaxy A16 5G, Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A14 5G, or Revvl 6x 5G.
The catch? This absolutely bonkers new deal is not available on T-Mo's official website or in any of the operator's first-party physical stores. Instead, you'll need to go to a Walmart location, and potentially have to ask specifically about the retailer's "Walmart Smartphone ID250040" promo.
You can think of that as a secret password giving you access to a literally unbeatable 5G phone deal... for a presumably limited time. Obviously, you will need to be or become a T-Mobile subscriber in order for Walmart to give you one of the free devices mentioned above, and additionally, you'll have to be fine with signing a two-year monthly installment plan.
The discount required to make your new mid-range smartphone free will be applied to your (new or existing) account as monthly credits over said period of two years, and... that's about all you need to know before pulling the trigger in a Walmart store near you.
According to the undoubtedly well-informed Redditor who first caught wind of the special offer around a week ago, "nearly all postpaid plans" are eligible for a free new 5G phone, and according to the almost always reliable folks over at The Mobile Report today, not all Walmart stores actually offer T-Mobile devices, so before you plan your visit, it's probably a good idea to check this list of qualifying locations.
As for the phones included in the campaign, I probably don't have to point out that they're no Galaxy S25-rivaling powerhouses. But the Moto G 5G (2024) and especially the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) are pretty well-equipped and undeniably compelling... for the low, low price of $0.
