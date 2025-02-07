T-Mobile and Walmart are now giving away free 5G phones with no trade-in or new lines





Believe it or not, we're looking at a promotion that's even easier to claim than Magenta's free Moto G (2025) offer with "any" trade-in. How is that possible? Simple - you don't have to hand over any device (not even a broken one), open a new T-Mobile account, or add a line to an existing one now to score a gratis Moto G 5G (2024), Moto G Stylus 5G (2024), Samsung Galaxy A16 5G, Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A14 5G, or Revvl 6x 5G.





The catch? This absolutely bonkers new deal is not available on T-Mo's official website or in any of the operator's first-party physical stores. Instead, you'll need to go to a Walmart location, and potentially have to ask specifically about the retailer's "Walmart Smartphone ID250040" promo.

You can think of that as a secret password giving you access to a literally unbeatable 5G phone deal... for a presumably limited time. Obviously, you will need to be or become a T-Mobile subscriber in order for Walmart to give you one of the free devices mentioned above, and additionally, you'll have to be fine with signing a two-year monthly installment plan.





The discount required to make your new mid-range smartphone free will be applied to your (new or existing) account as monthly credits over said period of two years, and... that's about all you need to know before pulling the trigger in a Walmart store near you.







