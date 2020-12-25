If your phone won't work on T-Mobile next month, you can choose a free replacement
Next month, several older Android phones will lose support on T-Mobile. These models can no longer receive a special update required for them to continue to work over T-Mobile's network. As a result, starting on January 29th, the following handsets won't run on T-Mobile:
- Samsung Galaxy Note 4 (AT&T model)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 4 (Verizon model)
- Samsung Galaxy Note Edge
- HTC Desire 10 Lifestyle
- HTC Desire 650
- Google Nexus 9
- Huawei Mate 8
- Huawei P9
- Mikrotikls SIA_R11e-LTE6
- Netgear Arlo Security Camera System
- OnePlus 1
- Quanta Dragon IR7
- Samsung Galaxy S5 Duos
- Sony Xperia Z3 Compact
- Sony Xperia Z3
- Sony Xperia Z3 Orion
- Sony D6616 Xperia Z3 Orion
- Soyea M02
- ZTE ZMax
Besides these 19 devices, an unknown number of additional phones will also be cut off from T-Mobile with owners of those models receiving notification via SMS on December 28th.
T-Mobile is offering subscribers the option to replace their phone losing T-Mobile support with one of four free models including two Galaxy "A" mid-rangers
The Galaxy A21 features a 6.5-inch LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Mediatek Helio P35 chipset with 3GB of memory and 32GB of storage. The back camera array features a 16MP main camera, an ultra-wide 8MP camera, a 2MP Macro and a 2MP depth sensor. In front is a 13MP selfie snapper and a 4000mAh battery keeps the lights on. The Samsung Galaxy A11 sports a 6.4-inch LCD screen with a 720 x 1560 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Driving the phone is the Snapdragon 450 with 2GB of memory and 32GB of storage (20.3GB available to users). The phone carries a 13MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP Macro camera.
The Alcatel Go Flip 3 features a 2.8-inch LCD display with a 240 x 320 resolution. The flip phone has a secondary 1.4-inch screen and is powered by the Snapdragon 210 chip. It carries .5GB of memory and 2GB of storage. There is a 2MP camera available. And lastly, the T-Mobile Revvl 4 is equipped with a 6.2-inch LCD screen carrying a 720 x 1520 resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is the MediaTek Helio A22 chipset; there is 2GB of memory onboard along with 32GB of storage (24GB available for users). The rear and front-facing cameras weigh in at 13MP and 5MP respectively.
Of course, you're not locked into using one of those four phones. You can always shell out some of your own money and purchase a more exciting handset like the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, an OnePlus 8T or others. And we should point out that according to T-Mobile, this has nothing to do with the the carrier's requirements that all handsets used by T-Mobile and Metro subscribers be equipped with VoLTE capabilities starting next month.