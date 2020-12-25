If your phone won't work on T-Mobile next month, you can choose a free replacement

Samsung Galaxy Note 4 (AT&T model)

Samsung Galaxy Note 4 (Verizon model)

Samsung Galaxy Note Edge

HTC Desire 10 Lifestyle

HTC Desire 650

Google Nexus 9

Huawei Mate 8

Huawei P9

Mikrotikls SIA_R11e-LTE6

Netgear Arlo Security Camera System

OnePlus 1

Quanta Dragon IR7

Samsung Galaxy S5 Duos

Sony Xperia Z3 Compact

Sony Xperia Z3

Sony Xperia Z3 Orion

Sony D6616 Xperia Z3 Orion

Soyea M02

ZTE ZMax

Besides these 19 devices, an unknown number of additional phones will also be cut off from T-Mobile with owners of those models receiving notification via SMS on December 28th.

T-Mobile is offering subscribers the option to replace their phone losing T-Mobile support with one of four free models including two Galaxy "A" mid-rangers















The Galaxy A21 features a 6.5-inch LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Mediatek Helio P35 chipset with 3GB of memory and 32GB of storage. The back camera array features a 16MP main camera, an ultra-wide 8MP camera, a 2MP Macro and a 2MP depth sensor. In front is a 13MP selfie snapper and a 4000mAh battery keeps the lights on. The Samsung Galaxy A11 sports a 6.4-inch LCD screen with a 720 x 1560 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Driving the phone is the Snapdragon 450 with 2GB of memory and 32GB of storage (20.3GB available to users). The phone carries a 13MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP Macro camera.





The Alcatel Go Flip 3 features a 2.8-inch LCD display with a 240 x 320 resolution. The flip phone has a secondary 1.4-inch screen and is powered by the Snapdragon 210 chip. It carries .5GB of memory and 2GB of storage. There is a 2MP camera available. And lastly, the T-Mobile Revvl 4 is equipped with a 6.2 -inch LCD screen carrying a 720 x 1520 resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is the MediaTek Helio A22 chipset; there is 2GB of memory onboard along with 32GB of storage (24GB available for users). The rear and front-facing cameras weigh in at 13MP and 5MP respectively.



