T-Mobile Deals Wireless service

T-Mobile quietly revives one of its greatest 'original Un-carrier moves'

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jul 21, 2020, 7:54 AM
T-Mobile quietly revives one of its greatest 'original Un-carrier moves'
If you found T-Mobile's latest "Un-carrier" move somewhat underwhelming, especially after Magenta's big pre-announcement hype-building campaign, and miss the good old days when the nation's third-largest wireless service provider was constantly upstaging Verizon and AT&T, you can now take advantage of a renewed deal whose origin dates all the way back to 2014.

Of course, the revived Test Drive program is not for current T-Mo customers, instead allowing folks thinking of switching to the "supercharged Un-carrier" to try out its ever-expanding 4G LTE network before actually making their commitment. Unlike six years ago but just like last year, the promotion is extremely straightforward and simple to sign up for, merely requiring anyone interested to enter some basic information, including a home address, at this dedicated page on Magenta's official website.

After you do that, you'll receive a "pocket-sized" hotspot in the mail allowing you to easily connect to T-Mobile's nationwide 4G LTE network using your very own personal smartphone. You'll then get 30 days or 30 gigs of completely free high-speed mobile data (whichever comes first) to evaluate what's described on the aforementioned website as T-Mo's "newest" and "most powerful signal."


Don't let that undoubtedly outdated marketing claim fool you, though, because the webpage doesn't mention anything about 5G technology, which is obviously the "Un-carrier's" newest cellular signal right now. Curiously enough, it appears T-Mo has rebooted the Test Drive program without revising the information published in 2019, when then-CEO John Legere announced the "amping" of this "original Un-carrier move."

According to a verified T-Mobile employee who was kind enough to field a few questions since an eagle-eyed Redditor noticed the Test Drive comeback yesterday, the promotion is indeed largely unchanged from last year. But the hotspot device offered for free for 30 days is apparently a Franklin T9 replacing the "retired" Coolpad Surf, so the video walkthrough embedded above is not entirely valid anymore.

It also seems as though Sprint customers are no longer eligible to "test drive" T-Mobile as part of this program, having to wait for the network integration efforts to be completed before they can experience a boost in both 4G LTE and 5G speeds, as well as 5G coverage. Finally, it's not entirely clear if you'll get to keep the aforementioned "pocket-sized" hotspot for yourself at the end of the 30-day network trial this time around, but if history is any indication, that will probably turn out to be the case.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Expires in - 16h 47minIf you hurry, you can get a fully functional Apple Watch for less than $100
Popular stories
The LG G7 ThinQ is cheaper than ever before in 'good' and 'excellent' condition
Popular stories
Save $419 on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Popular stories
Every single Amazon Fire tablet is on sale at a cool discount right now
Popular stories
Samsung's aging Galaxy Note 9 is back in the spotlight at an irresistible price
Popular stories
Apple's iPhone XS Max for Verizon and AT&T is on sale at a mind-blowing discount

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple previews some of the new emoji coming to iOS 14
Popular stories
New report highlights Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T's strengths and weaknesses on both 4G and 5G
Popular stories
The gorgeous Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G has leaked for the first time
Popular stories
Check out Samsung's flat-screened Galaxy Note 20 5G from all angles
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G battery and screen size leak at the FCC
Popular stories
T-Mobile has 'fresh deals' in the pipeline to celebrate its 5G evolution after Sprint's imminent death

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless