 Bargain hunters can get this hot new 5G phone for free at Metro by T-Mobile

Deals

Bargain hunters can get this hot new 5G phone for free at Metro by T-Mobile

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
Bargain hunters can get this hot new 5G phone for free at Metro by T-Mobile
As promised just a few days ago, the mid-end TCL 30 XE 5G unveiled back at the very beginning of the year is now available from both T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. But while the "Un-carrier" itself is charging a seemingly unbeatable $198 for the 6.52-inch handset running Android 11 out the box, Magenta's flagship prepaid brand manages to beat its parent operator straight off the bat.

Metro's launch deal is literally impossible to beat, mind you, dropping the already reasonable TCL 30 XE 5G list price to... $0. As you can imagine, there are certain conditions you'll need to meet to take advantage of this incredible promotion, starting with an obligatory number port-in from a carrier that's not T-Mobile.

Check out the deal here (reference only)



Perhaps even more importantly, you have to visit a physical Metro store to claim the offer, and last but not least, choose a $60 monthly plan with unlimited "high-speed" data, unrestricted access to T-Mo's industry-leading wireless network, as well as 15 gigs of hotspot data, a 100GB Google One membership, and an Amazon Prime membership included.

That's a pretty competitive prepaid plan, mind you, going nicely with a solid new contender (at least on paper) for the title of best budget 5G phone available today. The TCL 30 XE 5G sports a silky smooth 90Hz display (even by $200 standards, let alone $0 standards) while packing a fairly competent MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor paired with a respectable 4 gigs of RAM.

No, the screen resolution is not great, at 1600 x 720 pixels, and the notched design is arguably outdated, but how could you ever deny the appeal of a free mobile device with a large 4,500mAh battery under its hood capable of fast 18W charging?

Related phones

TCL 30 XE 5G specs
TCL 30 XE 5G specs
  • Display 6.5 inches 1600 x 720 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 13 MP (Triple camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware MediaTek Dimensity 700 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Loading Comments...

