Bargain hunters can get this hot new 5G phone for free at Metro by T-Mobile

Metro's launch deal is literally impossible to beat, mind you, dropping the already reasonable TCL 30 XE 5G list price to... $0. As you can imagine, there are certain conditions you'll need to meet to take advantage of this incredible promotion, starting with an obligatory number port-in from a carrier that's not T-Mobile.













Perhaps even more importantly, you have to visit a physical Metro store to claim the offer, and last but not least, choose a $60 monthly plan with unlimited "high-speed" data, unrestricted access to T-Mo's industry-leading wireless network , as well as 15 gigs of hotspot data, a 100GB Google One membership, and an Amazon Prime membership included.





That's a pretty competitive prepaid plan, mind you, going nicely with a solid new contender (at least on paper) for the title of best budget 5G phone available today. The TCL 30 XE 5G sports a silky smooth 90Hz display (even by $200 standards, let alone $0 standards) while packing a fairly competent MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor paired with a respectable 4 gigs of RAM.





No, the screen resolution is not great, at 1600 x 720 pixels, and the notched design is arguably outdated, but how could you ever deny the appeal of a free mobile device with a large 4,500mAh battery under its hood capable of fast 18W charging?

As promised just a few days ago , the mid-end TCL 30 XE 5G unveiled back at the very beginning of the year is now available from both T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. But while the "Un-carrier" itself is charging a seemingly unbeatable $198 for the 6.52-inch handset running Android 11 out the box, Magenta's flagship prepaid brand manages to beat its parent operator straight off the bat.