T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden
After lowering everyone's expectations just a little over a week ago, T-Mobile is reportedly treating a few lucky customers to an unexpected and extremely pleasant surprise from the future of wireless communication.
Unveiled with great pomp under the pretentious-sounding but fair "Coverage Above and Beyond" slogan all the way back in August 2022, the "Un-carrier's" groundbreaking satellite-to-cellular service developed in collaboration with Elon Musk's SpaceX is... almost certainly not ready to roll out to the masses.
But according to at least one Redditor and a couple of X users, those public beta tests that were supposed to begin "late this year or early into next year" may have just kicked off in certain parts of the country. We even have visual evidence confirming that the word "satellite" has replaced T-Mobile's name in the status bar of one iPhone 14 unit in Madison, Wisconsin.
T-Mobile's satellite service seems to have gone live out of nowhere for one very lucky user. | Image Credit -- ommmyyyy on Reddit
Of course, that doesn't tell us anything about the scope of this apparent beta program, which could be very limited or... extremely limited at the moment. And while that also doesn't prove that the satellite service is actually functional for this particular user, "The Cybertruck Guy" over on X claims he managed to "successfully send and receive several texts via Satellite on iOS 18" earlier today "from a moving car."
That certainly sounds like a small step for Magenta's otherwise huge customer base and potentially a massive leap towards a future with no more so-called mobile "dead zones" anywhere in the world.
With the help of SpaceX's Starlink constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit, T-Mobile aims to provide "near complete coverage in most places in the US", backing its already industry-leading 5G network with cutting-edge technology for those remote locations that are simply unreachable by "traditional" cell signals.
Ultimately, the goal is to make it possible to text your family, friends, and especially emergency services from anywhere and in virtually any weather conditions. Naturally, T-Mobile is not the only carrier working on some sort of satellite functionality, not to mention Apple's own efforts in the same field, which might have intersected with Magenta and Starlink's developments here.
