T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden

T-Mobile









T-Mobile But according to at least one Redditor and a couple of X users, those public beta tests that were supposed to begin "late this year or early into next year" may have just kicked off in certain parts of the country. We even have visual evidence confirming that the word "satellite" has replaced's name in the status bar of one iPhone 14 unit in Madison, Wisconsin.









extremely limited at the moment. And while that also doesn't prove that the satellite service is actually functional for this particular user, iOS 18 " earlier today "from a moving car." Of course, that doesn't tell us anything about the scope of this apparent beta program, which could be very limited or...limited at the moment. And while that also doesn't prove that the satellite service is actually functional for this particular user, "The Cybertruck Guy" over on X claims he managed to "successfully send and receive several texts via Satellite on" earlier today "from a moving car."





That certainly sounds like a small step for Magenta's otherwise huge customer base and potentially a massive leap towards a future with no more so-called mobile "dead zones" anywhere in the world.





T-Mobile aims to provide "near complete coverage in most places in the US", backing its already With the help of SpaceX's Starlink constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit,aims to provide "near complete coverage in most places in the US", backing its already industry-leading 5G network with cutting-edge technology for those remote locations that are simply unreachable by "traditional" cell signals.



