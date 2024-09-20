T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service

T-Mobile

Mike Sievert, T-Mobile 's CEO, September 2024



Previously, the companies were targeting the fall for deployment. It's not clear what's causing the delay, but there are a couple of theories.



Firstly, as PCMag notes, SpaceX had previously said it would need 325 Direct to Cell satellites to launch the service, and as of September 17, the company had 175 direct-to-smartphone satellites in low-earth orbit. 13 more were launched just yesterday, and at this pace, SpaceX is unlikely to meet its goal.





's CEO Mike Sievert said in a recent interview that while the company's plan to launch a beta program of the direct-satellite-to-cellular service is still on track, it might not kick off until early next year.