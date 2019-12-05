Bipartisan robocalls bill asks Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile to 'give Americans back control of their phones'





While we wonder what might have been the arguments behind the three congressmen's "nay" votes, besides the usual "too much authority" rant about the FCC, the carriers should take note, as the enforcement of said law falls squarely at their feet.









Carriers will now have to employ multi-pronged approaches to tackle the robocall and spam connections by verifying how legitimate a caller is against databases developed specifically for the purpose.





Priority will be given to one-ring scams (see the video above) that can bother a whole hospital Rolodex and doctors on the job that have no choice but to pick their phone and pay the subsequent charge.





The US carriers won't be alone in that fight, though, as the FCC will have to report to Congress on the regular how the implementation of the law is progressing, and give actionable info to the Department of Jusitce where robocalls are coming from, so it can update its prosecutorial guidelines against the spammer. As one of the bill's co-sponsors, Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.), put it succinctly:



