T-Mobile has Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ with 5G on sale at $300 off
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple, for instance, has yet to unveil a single iPad equipped with 5G support, although for what it's worth, that's likely to change at some point during the first three months of 2021. Until then, impatient speed junkies can always opt for an Android-powered Galaxy Tab S7 or S7+, both of which are currently available with 4G LTE and 5G connectivity on T-Mobile at a solid $300 discount.
Normally available for $850, the 11-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 5G will thus go all the way down to 550 bucks when all is said and done, while the jumbo-sized 12.4-inch Tab S7+ 5G can be yours at the end of the two-year "contract" for $750 instead of its $1,050 MSRP.
Although the two tablets look similar, sharing the same general design language, as well as the aforementioned Snapdragon 865+ SoC, the Galaxy Tab S7+ comes with a higher-quality Super AMOLED display and a more modern in-display fingerprint recognition solution in addition to the extra screen real estate.
The "regular" Galaxy Tab S7, meanwhile, sports an LCD panel and side-mounted fingerprint scanner alongside the same 6GB RAM count, 128 gigs of internal storage space, dual rear-facing camera setup, quad-speaker system, and built-in S Pen of its big brother.