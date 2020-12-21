Get OnePlus 8 5G with Ultra Mobile plan

T-Mobile Samsung Android Tablets Deals 5G

T-Mobile has Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ with 5G on sale at $300 off

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Dec 21, 2020, 12:18 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
T-Mobile has Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ with 5G on sale at $300 off
While 5G-enabled smartphones are already pretty much ubiquitous on the nation's top wireless service providers, the same cannot be said about tablets capable of tapping into the fastest US mobile networks right now.

Apple, for instance, has yet to unveil a single iPad equipped with 5G support, although for what it's worth, that's likely to change at some point during the first three months of 2021. Until then, impatient speed junkies can always opt for an Android-powered Galaxy Tab S7 or S7+, both of which are currently available with 4G LTE and 5G connectivity on T-Mobile at a solid $300 discount.

That still doesn't make the Snapdragon 865+ powerhouses truly affordable, but compared to their list prices, high-end Android tablet enthusiasts might find the two significantly easier to swallow before Christmas. By the way, T-Mo is also offering free two-day shipping with new activations at the time of this writing (if you remember to use the "2DAY" promo code at checkout), so there's a good chance you'll receive your marked-down 5G slate by December 25 if you place your order right away.

To qualify for the full $300 price cut, you'll need to activate a new line on a 5GB or higher Mobile Internet plan for your hot new tablet, purchase said tablet on a device payment plan, and settle for 24 monthly bill credits instead of one big outright discount.

Normally available for $850, the 11-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 5G will thus go all the way down to 550 bucks when all is said and done, while the jumbo-sized 12.4-inch Tab S7+ 5G can be yours at the end of the two-year "contract" for $750 instead of its $1,050 MSRP.

Although the two tablets look similar, sharing the same general design language, as well as the aforementioned Snapdragon 865+ SoC, the Galaxy Tab S7+ comes with a higher-quality Super AMOLED display and a more modern in-display fingerprint recognition solution in addition to the extra screen real estate.

The "regular" Galaxy Tab S7, meanwhile, sports an LCD panel and side-mounted fingerprint scanner alongside the same 6GB RAM count, 128 gigs of internal storage space, dual rear-facing camera setup, quad-speaker system, and built-in S Pen of its big brother.

