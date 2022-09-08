T-Mobile makes Samsung's already affordable Galaxy A23 5G free with no trade-in





Naturally, there are a whole bunch of special conditions you'll have to meet to slash $300 off the $300 list price of the 6.6-inch notched handset with a silky smooth screen and large battery in tow, but a device trade-in is not among them, making life a lot easier for bargain hunters on T-Mobile

That's right, this is unsurprisingly a Magenta-specific promotion, and it unsurprisingly requires a new line of wireless service on an "eligible" rate plan, as well as monthly installments, with your total $300 discount applied to your account as bill credit over a period of two years.





The Galaxy A23 5G thus joins a long list of mid and even high-end smartphones available at $0 under similar conditions from the nation-leading "Un-carrier", making it pretty hard to choose the perfect device to fit your individual needs and preferences.





Compared to something like the OnePlus Nord N20 5G , which is also free at T-Mo with monthly bill credits totaling $282, the A23 5G packs a humbler 4GB RAM count and half the 128 gigs of internal storage space while supporting slightly slower charging as well.





Then again, the Galaxy A23 5G comes with a larger screen and heftier battery than this particular rival to the best budget phone title, as well as an extra camera on the back, 120Hz display refresh rate capabilities, and last but certainly not least, vastly superior software support.

