T-Mobile makes Samsung's already affordable Galaxy A23 5G free with no trade-in
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Internationally unveiled with minimal fanfare last month and then commercially released in the US at an almost surprisingly reasonable price last week, Samsung's 5G-enabled Galaxy A23 mid-ranger is already up for grabs for free.
Naturally, there are a whole bunch of special conditions you'll have to meet to slash $300 off the $300 list price of the 6.6-inch notched handset with a silky smooth screen and large battery in tow, but a device trade-in is not among them, making life a lot easier for bargain hunters on T-Mobile.
That's right, this is unsurprisingly a Magenta-specific promotion, and it unsurprisingly requires a new line of wireless service on an "eligible" rate plan, as well as monthly installments, with your total $300 discount applied to your account as bill credit over a period of two years.
The Galaxy A23 5G thus joins a long list of mid and even high-end smartphones available at $0 under similar conditions from the nation-leading "Un-carrier", making it pretty hard to choose the perfect device to fit your individual needs and preferences.
Compared to something like the OnePlus Nord N20 5G, which is also free at T-Mo with monthly bill credits totaling $282, the A23 5G packs a humbler 4GB RAM count and half the 128 gigs of internal storage space while supporting slightly slower charging as well.
Then again, the Galaxy A23 5G comes with a larger screen and heftier battery than this particular rival to the best budget phone title, as well as an extra camera on the back, 120Hz display refresh rate capabilities, and last but certainly not least, vastly superior software support.
If T-Mobile's obligations are the main reason holding you back from making a Galaxy A23 5G purchase, you might be happy to know the phone has recently gone on sale in a US unlocked variant at Amazon and Best Buy in addition to Samsung's local e-store. Of course, the aforementioned retail price is unchanged for the time being.
Things that are NOT allowed: