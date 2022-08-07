 Samsung quietly introduces its latest cheap 5G Galaxy A series phone - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Samsung quietly introduces its latest cheap 5G Galaxy A series phone

Samsung 5G
@cosminvasile
Samsung quietly introduces its latest cheap 5G Galaxy A series phone
The Galaxy A23 is already available on the market, but we learned a few months ago that Samsung plans to launch a 5G version of the budget-friendly smartphone at some point this year. Earlier this week, several press renders of the Galaxy A23 5G emerged, along with just about every detail regarding its specs.

Over the weekend, Samsung decided to take the wraps off its cheap 5G smartphone. Since this isn’t such a big deal for the South Korean company, the Galaxy A23 5G has been unceremoniously listed on Samsung’s official website.

While this means that we can finally confirm (or not) the leaked specs, we still don’t know how much the phone will cost and when exactly it will be available for purchase (and where exactly). If you’ve read our previous Galaxy A23 5G report, you won’t be surprised in the slightest, since most of the specs listed on Samsung’s website are in line with what leaked not long ago.

If you haven’t though, here is a quick rundown of Galaxy A23 5G’s specs, now that they’ve been confirmed by Samsung. First off, just like we told you in our previous report, the phone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, coupled with 4/6/8 GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB internal memory. These are quite a few options available for customers, which means Samsung has big plans for the Galaxy A23 5G.

Moving on to the phone’s exterior, the Galaxy A23 5G boasts a massive 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-V display. On the back, the handset packs a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS (optical image stabilization), along with 5-megapixel ultra-wide, 2-megapiel depth, and 2-megapixel macro cameras. As expected, the phone features an 8-megapixel snapper for selfies.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery and runs Android 12 with One UI 4.1 right out of the box. We’ll be waiting for Samsung to announce how much this will sell for, although rumor has it that it will cost around €300 in Europe.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

HBO Max, Discovery+ to be merged into a single streaming platform
HBO Max, Discovery+ to be merged into a single streaming platform
Render of iPad 10 shows changes being made to the entry-level tablet
Render of iPad 10 shows changes being made to the entry-level tablet
Musk still willing to buy Twitter under this one condition
Musk still willing to buy Twitter under this one condition
Reservations for the Moto Razr 2022 start (in China)
Reservations for the Moto Razr 2022 start (in China)
Apple could push back the launch of iPadOS 16 to October
Apple could push back the launch of iPadOS 16 to October
Unpacked before Unpacked? Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 real-world images leaked
Unpacked before Unpacked? Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 real-world images leaked

Popular stories

T-Mobile has a new device up its sleeve to handle 'consistently high' 5G Home Internet demand
T-Mobile has a new device up its sleeve to handle 'consistently high' 5G Home Internet demand
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: final H1 2022 5G test results are in... and they're pretty great
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: final H1 2022 5G test results are in... and they're pretty great
Installing Android 13 beta 4.1 fixes the fingerprint scanners on the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro
Installing Android 13 beta 4.1 fixes the fingerprint scanners on the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro
iPhone 14 Pro i-cutout takes up a lot of space, leaked screen protector image shows
iPhone 14 Pro i-cutout takes up a lot of space, leaked screen protector image shows
'Very reputable' sources reveal pre-order and launch dates for Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
'Very reputable' sources reveal pre-order and launch dates for Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
The 'ultimate' Unpacked leak shows every upcoming Samsung device in ultra-high-res glory
The 'ultimate' Unpacked leak shows every upcoming Samsung device in ultra-high-res glory
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless