Samsung quietly introduces its latest cheap 5G Galaxy A series phone
The Galaxy A23 is already available on the market, but we learned a few months ago that Samsung plans to launch a 5G version of the budget-friendly smartphone at some point this year. Earlier this week, several press renders of the Galaxy A23 5G emerged, along with just about every detail regarding its specs.
While this means that we can finally confirm (or not) the leaked specs, we still don’t know how much the phone will cost and when exactly it will be available for purchase (and where exactly). If you’ve read our previous Galaxy A23 5G report, you won’t be surprised in the slightest, since most of the specs listed on Samsung’s website are in line with what leaked not long ago.
Moving on to the phone’s exterior, the Galaxy A23 5G boasts a massive 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-V display. On the back, the handset packs a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS (optical image stabilization), along with 5-megapixel ultra-wide, 2-megapiel depth, and 2-megapixel macro cameras. As expected, the phone features an 8-megapixel snapper for selfies.
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery and runs Android 12 with One UI 4.1 right out of the box. We’ll be waiting for Samsung to announce how much this will sell for, although rumor has it that it will cost around €300 in Europe.
Over the weekend, Samsung decided to take the wraps off its cheap 5G smartphone. Since this isn’t such a big deal for the South Korean company, the Galaxy A23 5G has been unceremoniously listed on Samsung’s official website.
If you haven’t though, here is a quick rundown of Galaxy A23 5G’s specs, now that they’ve been confirmed by Samsung. First off, just like we told you in our previous report, the phone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, coupled with 4/6/8 GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB internal memory. These are quite a few options available for customers, which means Samsung has big plans for the Galaxy A23 5G.
