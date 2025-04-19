T-Mobile reveals why some users’ bills remain unchanged
Up Next:
After T-Mobile introduced pricing updates across various plans, including ones that were marketed as price locked in the past, some users thought that they had lucked out. A small subset of T-Mobile users received unchanged bills but the company has now clarified that that was not the case.
T-Mobile has reached out and said that any users who haven’t seen their new pricing changes reflected on their bills yet will do so very soon. There were no oversights or system errors, as I mistakenly thought, that sent out the same bills to these customers.
While this is a huge bummer for anyone who thought that they’d been spared the price hikes it is also somewhat reassuring to know that everyone is on the same page with T-Mobile. This not being due to system errors is also good news as the last thing anyone wants right now is their telecom company to have compromised servers. There’s no telling when hackers like the group Salt Typhoon may try to infiltrate U.S. systems again.
T-Mobile has reached out and said that any users who haven’t seen their new pricing changes reflected on their bills yet will do so very soon. There were no oversights or system errors, as I mistakenly thought, that sent out the same bills to these customers.
T-Mobile says that these users are on the legacy billing cycle and the bills that they’ve received in April are for March instead when the prices had not been increased. This means that these T-Mobile users will likely see increased bills next month in May when their bills will reflect the service that they received throughout April.
While this is a huge bummer for anyone who thought that they’d been spared the price hikes it is also somewhat reassuring to know that everyone is on the same page with T-Mobile. This not being due to system errors is also good news as the last thing anyone wants right now is their telecom company to have compromised servers. There’s no telling when hackers like the group Salt Typhoon may try to infiltrate U.S. systems again.
T-Mobile has seen rapid growth last year. | Image credit — Bloomberg
When T-Mobile first announced the price hikes people took to social media to compare notes on whether they had received a notification yet about higher bills. Those that took some time getting these notifications initially thought that they weren’t going to. The users who received the same bill despite a notification to the contrary probably felt the same way.
If you are a T-Mobile customer who received an unchanged bill then you’re likely on the legacy billing cycle and will get the updated bill next month.
T-Mobile has a new price lock plan already on offer while users dig up old T-Mobile ads promising price locks. But it would be unfair to say that T-Mobile is the only U.S. telecom company that has recently faced some controversy. AT&T soured relations with veteran employees recently and Verizon is having a pricing crisis as the company tries to find its footing after a weak 2024.
If you are a T-Mobile customer who received an unchanged bill then you’re likely on the legacy billing cycle and will get the updated bill next month.
Things that are NOT allowed: