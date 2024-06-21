Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
After causing so much user frustration in so many different ways in the last few months alone, T-Mobile appears to finally be making a change that's all but guaranteed to generate customer enthusiasm (or at the very least relief) rather than anger and legal action.

Yes, Google Authenticator support for two-step verification is apparently back after a largely unexplained and decidedly bizarre but admittedly short absence. This is likely to appease a lot of security-focused T-Mo subscribers who were left scratching their heads in confusion and clutching their chests in panic a little over a week ago, when they were asked to confirm their account logins by text message.

OUR BARGAIN DEAL OF THE DAY:

The Garmin Vivoactive 4S is having a huge 43% discount.
$140 off (43%)
Buy at Amazon

That's widely considered a far less secure verification method than apps like Google Authenticator, and although it's obviously still an option for folks who might view it as the more convenient route, you're no longer forced to "choose" it if you don't feel comfortable with the associated risks.

A confirmation code sent by text message can be intercepted by hackers a lot more easily than a similar code delivered through Google Authenticator, so we strongly recommend you use the latter T-Mobile account verification method whenever possible.


While Magenta certainly deserves a bit of praise (for a change) for delivering on its promise to bring back Google Authenticator support "shortly" after taking it down "to make some updates", it's hard to get too excited about the mobile network operator fixing a problem it originally caused with little to no advance notice and no other explanation than the above.

This more than welcome return to a normal security state is also unlikely to provide comfort to those who are still mad about T-Mobile's recent price hikes, hugely controversial Home Internet policy revisions, or the device promotion "updates" expected to go into effect very soon.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
You don't need to spend $3,500 on an Apple Vision Pro, just get a Quest 3 and this $10 app
You don't need to spend $3,500 on an Apple Vision Pro, just get a Quest 3 and this $10 app
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family
Leaked images reveal revised Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 design and a couple of key features
Leaked images reveal revised Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 design and a couple of key features
Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra specs, U.S. pricing, and colors leak
Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra specs, U.S. pricing, and colors leak

Latest News

YouTube Music playlists and albums get a new look on the web
YouTube Music playlists and albums get a new look on the web
Score massive savings on the flagship 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) and get a pair of free earbuds with this deal
Score massive savings on the flagship 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) and get a pair of free earbuds with this deal
Apple Messages via satellite on iOS 18: First Look
Apple Messages via satellite on iOS 18: First Look
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera leak hints at sensor upgrades
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera leak hints at sensor upgrades
The Nothing Phone (2) is free from brominated flame retardants, here's why
The Nothing Phone (2) is free from brominated flame retardants, here's why
YouTube finally allows users to report AI deepfakes of themselves
YouTube finally allows users to report AI deepfakes of themselves
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless