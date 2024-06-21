T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
After causing so much user frustration in so many different ways in the last few months alone, T-Mobile appears to finally be making a change that's all but guaranteed to generate customer enthusiasm (or at the very least relief) rather than anger and legal action.
Yes, Google Authenticator support for two-step verification is apparently back after a largely unexplained and decidedly bizarre but admittedly short absence. This is likely to appease a lot of security-focused T-Mo subscribers who were left scratching their heads in confusion and clutching their chests in panic a little over a week ago, when they were asked to confirm their account logins by text message.
That's widely considered a far less secure verification method than apps like Google Authenticator, and although it's obviously still an option for folks who might view it as the more convenient route, you're no longer forced to "choose" it if you don't feel comfortable with the associated risks.
A confirmation code sent by text message can be intercepted by hackers a lot more easily than a similar code delivered through Google Authenticator, so we strongly recommend you use the latter T-Mobile account verification method whenever possible.
While Magenta certainly deserves a bit of praise (for a change) for delivering on its promise to bring back Google Authenticator support "shortly" after taking it down "to make some updates", it's hard to get too excited about the mobile network operator fixing a problem it originally caused with little to no advance notice and no other explanation than the above.
This more than welcome return to a normal security state is also unlikely to provide comfort to those who are still mad about T-Mobile's recent price hikes, hugely controversial Home Internet policy revisions, or the device promotion "updates" expected to go into effect very soon.
