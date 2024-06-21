T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change

T-Mobile





That's widely considered a far less secure verification method than apps like Google Authenticator, and although it's obviously still an option for folks who might view it as the more convenient route, you're no longer forced to "choose" it if you don't feel comfortable with the associated risks.





A confirmation code sent by text message can be intercepted by hackers a lot more easily than a similar code delivered through Google Authenticator , so we strongly recommend you use the latter T-Mobile account verification method whenever possible.









While Magenta certainly deserves a bit of praise (for a change) for delivering on its promise to bring back Google Authenticator support "shortly" after taking it down "to make some updates", it's hard to get too excited about the mobile network operator fixing a problem it originally caused with little to no advance notice and no other explanation than the above.



