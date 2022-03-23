 AT&T is taking its 5G war against T-Mobile and Verizon international in a pretty big way - PhoneArena

AT&T Wireless service 5G

AT&T is taking its 5G war against T-Mobile and Verizon international in a pretty big way

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
AT&T is taking its 5G war against T-Mobile and Verizon international in a pretty big way
If you can't beat them on your home turf, take them out of their comfort zone and try to put one in the W column on the global stage. That seems to be the thinking behind AT&T's latest 5G network-expanding move, which is indeed putting T-Mobile and Verizon to shame.

Of course, AT&T will not provide your international 5G signal itself, merely facilitating roaming on some of the world's fastest mobile networks in exchange for a low (daily) fee.

But for some reason, 5G roaming is not among the perks and benefits Verizon and T-Mobile subscribers can currently enjoy, so if you're a frequent traveller with a crippling wireless speed addiction (and a reliance on your US phone number), AT&T is definitely the right carrier for you.

After making its debut in Japan a couple of years ago, the operator's 5G roaming feature is now spreading its wings to an additional 35 international "destinations", including tiny or remote territories like the Aland Islands and Svalbard, but also big countries like Brazil, Canada, China, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and (parts of) Mexico.


The full list is illustrated above, with more regions around the globe set to be added "soon." Wherever you go, keep in mind that actual 5G coverage and speeds will vary by country, city, and many other factors causing the network experience to fluctuate stateside as well.

To start taking advantage of 5G technology (where available) in any of the destinations listed above, you'll first need a 5G-enabled device (well, duh) with a "compatible" plan activated and the international feature enabled.

Once you'll begin to use 5G data (or 4G, or text, or call anyone) outside of the US, a $10 charge will be automatically applied to your account... and then another and another and another for each extra day you continue to surf the web or communicate on your phone up to a total of 10 days.

After you hit that limit, you're free to roam for the rest of your monthly bill cycle without having to pay anything else. That's as simple and as straightforward as these things come, although we can't exactly say it's very affordable as well.

International 5G access also doesn't solve AT&T's biggest domestic problems and its ever-increasing disadvantages in terms of both coverage and speed compared to the rapidly improving competition. On the bright side, the carrier's service value is getting better and better.

