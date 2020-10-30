iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
iOS Android Wireless service

Netflix raises prices in the US amidst fierce competition

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Oct 30, 2020, 11:38 AM
Netflix raises prices in the US amidst fierce competition
Just about every streaming service raised prices this year, so a price hike was bound to hit Netflix customers as well. Granted, the price increase only applies in the United States, for the time being, it's probably safe to assume that everyone will have to pay more for Netflix come 2021.

So, starting today, Netflix announced new prices for US subscribers at just about every tier. The only plan that remains unchanged is the Basic tier that costs $9 per month and lets you stream at up to 480p resolution on a single device.

As far as the other plans go, Netflix confirmed that it will increase the standard plan to $14 from $13, while the premium tier will cost $18 ($2 increase) going forward. The price changes have already been implemented for new customers while existing subscribers should see the new prices over the next few weeks.

In case you're wondering why the price increase, a Netflix spokesperson told The Verge that the company is updating prices all the time “so that we can continue to offer more variety of TV shows and films.” They went on to say that Netflix “offers a range of plans so that people can pick a price that works best for their budget.”

As competition in the US becomes fierce, Netflix needs more money to invest in bigger, better TV productions. And who's going to pay for these productions if not the customers.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro battery life test complete: bad news for gamers!
Popular stories
Pandemic hurts iPhone sales, helps iPad sales; kudos to Apple for hitting a five-year target
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Pixel 5: Camera Comparison
Popular stories
This is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and its insane camera bump

Popular stories

Popular stories
You must delete these very popular Android apps before they render your phone unusable
Popular stories
Best iPhone deals to expect on Black Friday 2020
Popular stories
Huawei Kirin 9000 announced: first 5G 5nm chip with a CPU and GPU that may put it at a disadvantage
Popular stories
Here are the top Best Buy Black Friday deals available now
Popular stories
Samsung and Stanford invent a 10,000 PPI display
Popular stories
New report reveals a bunch of key Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G specs

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless