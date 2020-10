Netflix no longer offering 30-day free trials in the United States

We’re looking at different marketing promotions in the U.S. to attract new members and give them a great Netflix experience

Netflix recently confirmed that it has decided to end the 30-day free trial in the United States. The promo offer was meant to attract new customers, but Netflix is now saying that it will adopt different marketing strategies to try to convince people to subscribe to its streaming service.,” told Variety a Netflix spokesperson earlier today. Looking back at Netflix's moves throughout the year, we can't say that the removal of the 30-day free trial in the US is surprising.Netflix created a website where potential customers can watch movies and TV shows for free. Dubbed Netflix Watch Free, the site was launched back in August and it's one of the ways that the company is trying to convince customers about the value of its streaming service.Although Netflix continues to offer free trials in some countries, the promo is slowly being discontinued as the company finds new ways to grow its membership. Netflix is not the only big name in the streaming services industry to drop its promo trial; Disney did the same thing several months ago. Other companies may embrace similar strategies soon, but for now, HBO Max and Apple continue to offer free trials to new customers.