Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Reservations for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 are now live!
Hurry up and make your reservation to get some exclusive discounts.

T-Mobile will now give you the Motorola Edge (2022) for free even if you trade in a broken phone

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
T-Mobile will now give you the Motorola Edge (2022) for free even if you trade in a broken phone
While trade-in deals have been a thing for the largest wireless service providers in the US for many years now, T-Mobile and Verizon found a way to put a compelling new spin on the old get-a-free-phone recipe not that long ago.

We're talking about trade-in programs extended way past the "normal" limits, which allowed buyers of select new handsets to pay nothing for said "modern" devices by ditching literally any other phone in their possession.

Motorola Edge (2022)

128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 1050 Processor, 6.6-Inch OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 13 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging, Mineral Gray Color, Monthly Installment Plan and Trade-in (Any Device) Required
$498 off (100%)
$0
$498
Buy at T-Mobile

That's both smart and dumb, fully functional and completely broken, and if these promotions felt too good to be true, well, that's because they were and still are... both good and true. And the latest such offer might actually be the best to date, slashing the $498 list price of the Motorola Edge (2022) all the way down to $0 with any trade-in at T-Mobile.

This is probably both the costliest and the overall best phone ever to be discounted by 100 percent under these conditions, which are as simple and as straightforward as always.

All you need to do is give Magenta your phone, regardless of age, brand, condition, and specifications, while "purchasing" the 2022-released Motorola Edge mid-ranger on a monthly installment plan. Although the product page on T-Mo's official website seems to suggest that you also have to open a new line of wireless service, that requirement is not mentioned elsewhere and almost certainly does not apply to this killer new deal.

To reiterate, highlight, and make everything crystal clear - the "Un-carrier" is willing to take any phone off your hands, be it a totally busted-up iPhone, a classic Motorola Razr from 2004, or indeed, an ancient and broken Razr or Nokia flip phone, giving you a nice and powerful Android 6.6-incher from just last year with a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, 5,000mAh battery, 144Hz screen refresh rate technology, primary 50MP rear-facing camera, and 32MP selfie shooter in its place completely free of charge... after bill credits.

You literally cannot beat this promo, nor should you try to if you're in the market for one of the best budget 5G phones out there. 

Popular stories

1860's painting shows a woman holding her smartphone in modern interpretation
1860's painting shows a woman holding her smartphone in modern interpretation
Wi-Fi is old school; get ready for faster, more secure Li-Fi
Wi-Fi is old school; get ready for faster, more secure Li-Fi
Leaked iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro image highlights five differences
Leaked iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro image highlights five differences
Microsoft Surface Pro 8 drops to an unbeatable price on Amazon this Prime Day
Microsoft Surface Pro 8 drops to an unbeatable price on Amazon this Prime Day
The Surface Pro 8 makes for an impulse buy right now at nearly half its price on Amazon
The Surface Pro 8 makes for an impulse buy right now at nearly half its price on Amazon
Last-minute Prime Day deal on JBL Xtreme 2 gives you more than 50% off
Last-minute Prime Day deal on JBL Xtreme 2 gives you more than 50% off
Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone 15 series front glass panel and protector leak showcases key design changes
iPhone 15 series front glass panel and protector leak showcases key design changes
Alleged Foxconn employee reveals three possible colors for non-Pro iPhone 15 line
Alleged Foxconn employee reveals three possible colors for non-Pro iPhone 15 line
Nothing Phone (2) receives its first update, multiple camera improvements added
Nothing Phone (2) receives its first update, multiple camera improvements added
1860's painting shows a woman holding her smartphone in modern interpretation
1860's painting shows a woman holding her smartphone in modern interpretation
iPad Air with boosted specs is apparently right around the corner
iPad Air with boosted specs is apparently right around the corner
OnePlus Open: Android’s best non-Samsung folding phone might not be Pixel Fold
OnePlus Open: Android’s best non-Samsung folding phone might not be Pixel Fold
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless