T-Mobile will now give you the Motorola Edge (2022) for free even if you trade in a broken phone





We're talking about trade-in programs extended way past the "normal" limits, which allowed buyers of select new handsets to pay nothing for said "modern" devices by ditching literally any other phone in their possession.

Motorola Edge (2022) 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 1050 Processor, 6.6-Inch OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 13 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging, Mineral Gray Color, Monthly Installment Plan and Trade-in (Any Device) Required $498 off (100%) $0 $498 Buy at T-Mobile





any trade-in at That's both smart and dumb, fully functional and completely broken, and if these promotions felt too good to be true, well, that's because they were and still are... both good and true. And the latest such offer might actually be the best to date, slashing the $498 list price of the Motorola Edge (2022) all the way down to $0 withtrade-in at T-Mobile





This is probably both the costliest and the overall best phone ever to be discounted by 100 percent under these conditions, which are as simple and as straightforward as always.









To reiterate, highlight, and make everything crystal clear - the "Un-carrier" is willing to take any phone off your hands, be it a totally busted-up iPhone, a classic Motorola Razr from 2004, or indeed, an ancient and broken Razr or Nokia flip phone, giving you a nice and powerful Android 6.6-incher from just last year with a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, 5,000mAh battery, 144Hz screen refresh rate technology, primary 50MP rear-facing camera, and 32MP selfie shooter in its place completely free of charge... after bill credits.



