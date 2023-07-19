T-Mobile will now give you the Motorola Edge (2022) for free even if you trade in a broken phone
While trade-in deals have been a thing for the largest wireless service providers in the US for many years now, T-Mobile and Verizon found a way to put a compelling new spin on the old get-a-free-phone recipe not that long ago.
We're talking about trade-in programs extended way past the "normal" limits, which allowed buyers of select new handsets to pay nothing for said "modern" devices by ditching literally any other phone in their possession.
That's both smart and dumb, fully functional and completely broken, and if these promotions felt too good to be true, well, that's because they were and still are... both good and true. And the latest such offer might actually be the best to date, slashing the $498 list price of the Motorola Edge (2022) all the way down to $0 with any trade-in at T-Mobile.
This is probably both the costliest and the overall best phone ever to be discounted by 100 percent under these conditions, which are as simple and as straightforward as always.
All you need to do is give Magenta your phone, regardless of age, brand, condition, and specifications, while "purchasing" the 2022-released Motorola Edge mid-ranger on a monthly installment plan. Although the product page on T-Mo's official website seems to suggest that you also have to open a new line of wireless service, that requirement is not mentioned elsewhere and almost certainly does not apply to this killer new deal.
To reiterate, highlight, and make everything crystal clear - the "Un-carrier" is willing to take any phone off your hands, be it a totally busted-up iPhone, a classic Motorola Razr from 2004, or indeed, an ancient and broken Razr or Nokia flip phone, giving you a nice and powerful Android 6.6-incher from just last year with a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, 5,000mAh battery, 144Hz screen refresh rate technology, primary 50MP rear-facing camera, and 32MP selfie shooter in its place completely free of charge... after bill credits.
You literally cannot beat this promo, nor should you try to if you're in the market for one of the best budget 5G phones out there.
