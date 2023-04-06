T-Mobile extends and strengthens MLB partnership to offer five more years of free baseball





Of course, if you didn't pay enough attention to the "Un-carrier's" announcements from the last month or so and/or forgot to claim your top "Tuesdays" freebie between March 28 and April 4 , we're sorry to inform you that it's now officially too late to get a complimentary MLB.TV pass for this year.





But the uncertainty preceding Magenta's early March confirmation will not repeat itself next year... or the year after that... or the three years after that . Yes, T-Mo is finally ready to make a long-term commitment to what apparently ranked "one of" its "most popular offers for the past eight years", promising to revive said promotion every MLB season through 2028.





This is just one small part of a renewed partnership with Major League Baseball , Little League Baseball, and Softball, although it's very clearly the part most T-Mobile customers and baseball fans primarily care about.





It's obviously way too early to know exactly when the gratis MLB.TV subscription will be made available in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app in 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027, and 2028, but knowing well ahead of time that this super-sweet freebie is definitely coming back might make life a great deal easier for a lot of people.





Although perhaps not as aggressive or as compelling as they used to be just a few years ago, these T-Mobile deals and gifts are still one of the key reasons why Verizon and AT&T customers continue to jump ship, steadily increasing the competition's user numbers.





In addition to the aforementioned partners, Magenta is now joining forces with the Minor League Baseball (MiLB) association for the first time to test a groundbreaking automated ball-strike system over a T-Mobile 5G Private Mobile network at "select" games this season.





Across Major League Baseball and Little League Baseball, T-Mo is retaining a number of key brand promotion opportunities and adding a few new ones to an undoubtedly expensive marketing roster that's however most likely bringing benefits perfectly lined up with said expenses.