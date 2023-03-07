Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

One of T-Mobile's most popular freebies will (probably) return soon

One of T-Mobile's most popular freebies will (probably) return soon
A new Major League Baseball season is right around the corner, and hardcore fans of the hugely popular sport who just so happen to also be T-Mobile subscribers probably already know exactly what that means.

Hot on the heels of that sweet MLS Season Pass freebie from a couple of weeks back, the second-largest US wireless service provider is most likely gearing up to offer a very similar MLB gift as part of the loyalty-rewarding T-Mobile Tuesdays program.

This was relatively easy to anticipate based on recent history, but to make sure Magenta will not break with the tradition of the last few years, one customer took to Twitter to ask a very direct and clear question on the matter.

While the official T-Mobile Help channel predictably tried to dodge the question at first, "Prof Phineas J Whoopie's" persistence, threats, and possibly that hilarious username ultimately and somewhat surprisingly paid off, drawing a refreshingly clear answer from the "Un-carrier" that leaves no room for doubt or interpretation.

It appears etched in stone now that T-Mo's "MLB.TV offer" will be back "this year", although it's generally wise to take confirmations from customer support representatives with caution. The timing of the promotion's return is also largely up in the air, even if we can obviously make a few educated guesses with a solid chance of materializing.

Last year, the freebie was formally unveiled on March 29 and offered to any and all T-Mobile customers (including those subscribed to Sprint and Metro by T-Mobile) between April 5 and April 12. But the 2022 MLB season kicked off on April 7, while the new season of professional baseball is scheduled to open on March 30, 2023.

That means a proper official announcement might be imminent and the deal could be added to the T-Mobile Tuesdays slate on March 28. For those unaware of the offer's specifics, the MLB Regular Season subscription you will probably be able to get for free this year normally costs a whopping $149.99, including live and on demand access to every out-of-market regular season game, as well as in-market audio, enhanced pitch-by-pitch tracking, and other "premium" MLB app features on your iPhone or Android handset.

Don't forget you will need to actually claim the MLB.TV gift once it becomes available in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app, which is obviously a very simple and hassle-free process you'll most likely get plenty of time to complete in the near future.
