T-Mobile mentions PhoneArena article in leaked memo; certain actions by reps 'need to stop'

Several reps responded in our comments section validating the article. T-Mobile reps are under enormous pressure to reach certain sales and performance metrics placed on them by their managers and the executive suite in Bellevue. Multiple T-Mobile customers mentioned how when they went into a T-Mobile store to buy a specific phone, they were told only one unit remained and that it couldn't be sold without the purchase of accessories. This sounds more like a scheme to get consumers to buy more than just a new phone.







We could be seeing some changes taking place at following an internal email sent to the carrier's reps that was partially leaked on social media. The missive references our article from Saturday and the social media posts fromreps posted on Reddit .









T-Mobile executive behind the email writes, "I'm not here to point fingers, but I'm here to tell you that if this is happening in the market, it needs to stop!" The email goes on to implore T-Mobile The email states that withholding products or restricting phone sales unless accessories are also purchased goes against company values. Theexecutive behind the email writes, "I'm not here to point fingers, but I'm here to tell you that if this is happening in the market, it needs to stop!" The email goes on to implorereps who see such things happening to report such incidents to managers.









As we said, the email was leaked on social media, and reps who responded were skeptical that there will be any changes coming. "But come on, now. Report it to your RMM and SrMgr? OKAY - but they’re the ones pushing these tactics," one wrote. It is also hard to believe that T-Mobile executives have no idea that these things are taking place.





