T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories

Verizon among the top U.S. providers. Legere handed over the CEO office to his longtime right hand man Mike Sievert and the expectations were that he would run T-Mobile much as Legere had from September 2012 to early April 2020. But in conversations I've had online with verified T-Mobile employees this past week, it appears that something changed when Sievert replaced Legere. By the time Legere left to ride off in the sunset after closing on the $26 billion acquisition of Sprint, T-Mobile trailed onlyamong the top U.S. providers. Legere handed over the CEO office to his longtime right hand man Mike Sievert and the expectations were that he would runmuch as Legere had from September 2012 to early April 2020. But in conversations I've had online with verifiedemployees this past week, it appears that something changed when Sievert replaced Legere.









The focus of the company, which was squarely on customers and eliminating their pain points under Legere, has shifted to putting pressure on reps to squeeze every possible dime out of customers to keep revenue growing which in turn helps to keep the stock rising. The pressure on these reps to meet certain sales and performance metrics has led some of them to resort to shady tactics in order for them to earn a living.



T-Mobile rep who wouldn't sell a customer a new phone Some reps are adding new lines to customers' accounts that were never requested, or adding insurance coverage on new and existing phones that the customer did not ask for. Back in December, we told you about arep who wouldn't sell a customer a new phone unless he purchased accessories for that phone





T-Mobile after three years after paying every bill on time. Looking to replace his iPhone, which ended up in a lake, he went to three T-Mobile stores and each one said to him that they only had one iPhone left. The rep at each store told the customer that they would not sell him that one remaining iPhone unless he bundled it by purchasing a case, screen protector, 360 protection (p360), and a charger. Things like this are not isolated examples, nor have they stopped. A social media post from a consumer mentioned how he leftafter three years after paying every bill on time. Looking to replace his iPhone, which ended up in a lake, he went to threestores and each one said to him that they only had one iPhone left. The rep at each store told the customer that they would not sell him that one remaining iPhone unless he bundled it by purchasing a case, screen protector, 360 protection (p360), and a charger.









The response from T-Mobile reps on the same platform said it all. One stated that he just sold a pair of phones to a customer who did not add any accessories. He pointed out that his commission on the transaction would amount to $10 and that money would not put a dent into the damage the transaction would do to his metric numbers. He added that T-Mobile reps are punished for customers who won't add accessories to their new phone purchase.





Another T-Mobile rep, this one in the Midwest, said that every time a customer leaves the store with a new phone and doesn't add an accessory, a call must be placed to the District Manager of the region to explain why such a thing happened.



