Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Trending:

Internal T-Mobile memo leaks a special reward for subscribers reportedly coming May 9th

T-Mobile
1
Internal T-Mobile memo leaks a special reward for subscribers reportedly coming May 9th
If you're a T-Mobile subscriber, you're probably quite familiar with the carrier's T-Mobile Tuesdays reward program. Typically, subscribers get a discount on gas purchases, some free food, and occasionally they receive a physical gift. For example, a couple of weeks ago T-Mobile customers received a free insulated thermal bag which no doubt many have found useful.

According to an internal T-Mobile memo and photos obtained by The Mobile Report, on an upcoming Tuesday T-Mobile subscribers will receive a free military cap. As the carrier says in the memo, "T-Mobile is committed to those who serve. That's why we're giving away free military caps in their honor." T-Mobile subscribers will pick up the caps at a nearby retail outlet.

Leaked memo reveals T-Mobile's military cap for T-Mobile Tuesdays - Internal T-Mobile memo leaks a special reward for subscribers reportedly coming May 9th
Leaked memo reveals T-Mobile's military cap for T-Mobile Tuesdays

Apparently, giving away free caps is a more complex task than you might think based on the directions given to store managers listed in the memo:

  • Find a safe place to keep these under wraps until the in-store offer date.
  • Hold until after store opening on the assigned Tuesday.
  • The Mobile Expert must verify the customer redeemed the offer in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app before issuing this item.
  • Let's always put our customers first and reserve this swag for them!

That last direction leads us to think that T-Mobile has had a problem before with reps helping themselves to some of the physical rewards meant for T-Mobile subscribers. The black hats feature the T-Mobile "T" logo with red, white, and blue stars and stripes inside. The underside of the brim has a camouflage look while the adjustable headband on the back reads "#MobilizeForService."

Photo of the hat that T-Mobile will give away to subscribers on May 9th - Internal T-Mobile memo leaks a special reward for subscribers reportedly coming May 9th
Photo of the hat that T-Mobile will give away to subscribers on May 9th

Citing a source, The Mobile Report says that the caps will be available on Tuesday, May 9th. If you're a T-Mobile subscriber, head over to a nearby T-Mobile retail store on that date and redeem the offer from the T-Mobile Tuesdays app. Each line is entitled to receive a cap so make sure to bring the entire family.

If you don't have the T-Mobile Tuesdays app on your iPhone, it can be installed by tapping on this link. Android users can install the app by pressing on this link.

Popular stories

Nice T-Mobile deal slashes Google's Pixel Watch down to $69 with no trade-in
Nice T-Mobile deal slashes Google's Pixel Watch down to $69 with no trade-in
Check out the full details of T-Mobile's hot new free iPhone 14 deal
Check out the full details of T-Mobile's hot new free iPhone 14 deal
Samsung's top Mother's Day deal knocks the 512GB Galaxy S23 Ultra down to $450 (with a catch)
Samsung's top Mother's Day deal knocks the 512GB Galaxy S23 Ultra down to $450 (with a catch)
Next Pixel Feature Drop will bring back a feature that was removed on purpose in March
Next Pixel Feature Drop will bring back a feature that was removed on purpose in March
Massive leak reveals everything about the Pixel Fold including camera specs, pre-order date and more
Massive leak reveals everything about the Pixel Fold including camera specs, pre-order date and more
iPhone 15 Ultra could crush the competition with ~1-inch Sony camera
iPhone 15 Ultra could crush the competition with ~1-inch Sony camera
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google Pixel 7a image leaks showing a new Orange/Coral color variant
Google Pixel 7a image leaks showing a new Orange/Coral color variant
Apple will reportedly allow Apple Watch to pair with multiple devices
Apple will reportedly allow Apple Watch to pair with multiple devices
YouTube Music officially rolls out Podcasts in the U.S.
YouTube Music officially rolls out Podcasts in the U.S.
YouTube Music introduces feature to share your listening habits with your friends
YouTube Music introduces feature to share your listening habits with your friends
Apple's Reality Pro AR/VR headset now on glide path toward June WWDC introduction
Apple's Reality Pro AR/VR headset now on glide path toward June WWDC introduction
You wouldn’t believe how many AirPods and Apple Watch fakes got seized at this airport
You wouldn’t believe how many AirPods and Apple Watch fakes got seized at this airport
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless