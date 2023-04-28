Internal T-Mobile memo leaks a special reward for subscribers reportedly coming May 9th



If you're a T-Mobile subscriber, you're probably quite familiar with the carrier's T-Mobile Tuesdays reward program. Typically, subscribers get a discount on gas purchases, some free food, and occasionally they receive a physical gift. For example, a couple of weeks ago T-Mobile customers received a free insulated thermal bag which no doubt many have found useful.







According to an internal T-Mobile memo and photos obtained by The Mobile Report , on an upcoming Tuesday T-Mobile subscribers will receive a free military cap. As the carrier says in the memo, "T-Mobile is committed to those who serve. That's why we're giving away free military caps in their honor." T-Mobile subscribers will pick up the caps at a nearby retail outlet.









Apparently, giving away free caps is a more complex task than you might think based on the directions given to store managers listed in the memo:





Find a safe place to keep these under wraps until the in-store offer date.

Hold until after store opening on the assigned Tuesday.

The Mobile Expert must verify the customer redeemed the offer in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app before issuing this item.

Let's always put our customers first and reserve this swag for them!





That last direction leads us to think that T-Mobile has had a problem before with reps helping themselves to some of the physical rewards meant for T-Mobile subscribers. The black hats feature the T-Mobile "T" logo with red, white, and blue stars and stripes inside. The underside of the brim has a camouflage look while the adjustable headband on the back reads "#MobilizeForService."









Citing a source, The Mobile Report says that the caps will be available on Tuesday, May 9th. If you're a T-Mobile subscriber, head over to a nearby T-Mobile retail store on that date and redeem the offer from the T-Mobile Tuesdays app. Each line is entitled to receive a cap so make sure to bring the entire family.



